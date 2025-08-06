TV Reporter Shows Gene Wu's Young Son 'Watching History Unfold’ in CNN Interview

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Back in 2021, the last time the Texas House Democrats fled the state to break the quorum, Rep. Gene Wu caught this editor's attention by posting pictures of his meals in Washington, D.C. 

Wu is a fugitive once again and is camped out in a luxury hotel in Chicago. He spoke at a press conference hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and he also went on CNN to talk about his futile attempt to stop redistricting in Texas.

Miya Shay, who's a TV news reporter for ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, is also the wife of Wu, and she posted a picture of her young son, who was obviously glued to CNN, "watching history unfold."

Watching history unfold? As this editor said, the only thing he remembers from the last time Wu ran away from his job was the salad he had when he landed in D.C.

"A great civics lesson." Look, it's your father fleeing the state to avoid a vote he knows he's going to lose. Is he going to take up residence in Illinois permanently? Because the authorities are looking for him in Texas.

"Mom, when's dad coming home?"

Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
justmindy
Agreed. It's gotten less coverage than the Sydney Sweeney ad for jeans.

We assume his children are less childish than he is and don't throw tantrums when they don't get their way.

Wu says that "history will judge this moment," and the Texas Democrats immortalized his words with a post:

"Chairman Wu is the leader Texas needs." Good one.

