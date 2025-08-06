TV Reporter Shows Gene Wu's Young Son 'Watching History Unfold’ in CNN Interview

Back in 2021, the last time the Texas House Democrats fled the state to break the quorum, Rep. Gene Wu caught this editor's attention by posting pictures of his meals in Washington, D.C.

My fist meal as a fugitive.



Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

Wu is a fugitive once again and is camped out in a luxury hotel in Chicago. He spoke at a press conference hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and he also went on CNN to talk about his futile attempt to stop redistricting in Texas.

Miya Shay, who's a TV news reporter for ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, is also the wife of Wu, and she posted a picture of her young son, who was obviously glued to CNN, "watching history unfold."

The boys watching history unfold.



A great civics lesson. @GeneforTexas pic.twitter.com/mMTB8BHpQo — Miya Shay (@miyashay) August 6, 2025

Watching history unfold? As this editor said, the only thing he remembers from the last time Wu ran away from his job was the salad he had when he landed in D.C.

"A great civics lesson." Look, it's your father fleeing the state to avoid a vote he knows he's going to lose. Is he going to take up residence in Illinois permanently? Because the authorities are looking for him in Texas.

"Mom, when's dad coming home?"

Great history lesson once they get arrested and fined $500 a day! lol — Carol Armstrong (@armstrong_88795) August 6, 2025

Teaching them to run away ... yeah that's gonna backfire on you BIG TIME — ldiotSavant (@ldiotSavant_) August 6, 2025

Imagine teaching your kids that their father running away from a fight like a coward is a good lesson learned lol — 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨 (@HereditRebellio) August 6, 2025

History.🤣🤣🤣 This flap will be forgotten by Labor Day. — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) August 6, 2025

Agreed. It's gotten less coverage than the Sydney Sweeney ad for jeans.

Another beta being raised....Who thinks being a coward and running away is some form of a positive trait for young man..... — TheRealDonPelayo (@realdonpelayo) August 6, 2025

History unfolding indeed. It's not often we see sitting Representatives get arrested, fined, and lose their seat. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) August 6, 2025

Teaching your son that if you don’t get your way to run away and hide. A coward just like his daddy. — Michael (@WhosHouseRams) August 6, 2025

Good, he'll learn what happens to losers that run from their duty also. — Spencer Bennett 🇺🇸 (@SpencerAmerican) August 6, 2025

Next up will be for you to be posting about being a victim because your husband was arrested and lost his job…. — Tam225 (@Tam2256) August 6, 2025

You realize this has nothing to do with civics? He literally just abandoned his post for social media fame. We all see what's happening. — Brass Monkey (@MonkeyBrass11) August 6, 2025

We assume his children are less childish than he is and don't throw tantrums when they don't get their way.

Wu says that "history will judge this moment," and the Texas Democrats immortalized his words with a post:

It’s not normal for a governor to remove elected reps for a disgraced president.



We must treat these actions with the seriousness they demand.



Chairman Wu is the leader Texas needs, someone who fights for Texas and not bend to DC. pic.twitter.com/1nwgpNv40Z — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) August 6, 2025

Cut the crap. Show up for work like the rest of us. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 6, 2025

They vacated their seats 👈🤡 — Beau Hill 🌳🪓 (@ItisJustBeau) August 6, 2025

It’s not normal to flee a state just because you couldn’t win the election.



Abbot is simply treating these actions with the seriousness they demand. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) August 6, 2025

"Chairman Wu is the leader Texas needs." Good one.

***