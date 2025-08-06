CNN Analyst Kim Dozier: We Can’t Punish the Russiagate Hoaxers Because Moscow Would Be Cheering. Huh?

We now have proof that Russiagate was a huge hoax carried out by President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and a host of other nefarious Washington, D.C., swamp creatures. MAGA demands justice and wants all participants indicted, convicted, and behind bars where they belong. But, not so fast, says CNN Global Affairs Analyst Kim Dozier. Punishing those who pushed the hoax gives Russia exactly what it wants. Go ahead, roll your eyes.

You have to hear this stupidity for yourself. (WATCH)

CNN ‘Global Affairs Analyst' Kim Dozier:



The big worry about a Russiagate grand jury probe is that it furthers the aims of Russian influence operations to sow chaos and turn Americans against each other.



"Moscow is going to be cheering!" pic.twitter.com/YE2KLBUGB7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

The Russians would be so proud of the propaganda machine CNN has become. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) August 5, 2025

Yes, it is probably better than theirs in Russia — Roman Smieszek (@RomanSMB1) August 5, 2025

Pravda is no match. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

But what if CNN being better at propaganda than Pravda is exactly what the Russians want! REEEEEEE!!!

Commenters are impressed that CNN employs so many clownish ‘experts’ who can make pretzels while doing backflips and juggling. It’s a circus!

They're going to Russiagate again about the Russiagate hoax. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 5, 2025

I'm exhausted 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

I hear you. It's so tiring. It's all they've got. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 5, 2025

It wore us out just watching the clip.

Commenters realize that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are doing and saying anything they can to not treat this as a genuine story and as an assault on the presidency that demands answers and justice.

The media runs influence operations. What's the difference? — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) August 5, 2025

Ms Dozier here is running one right now. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

What a weak minded argument. They just want it to go away. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) August 5, 2025

I've been collecting all of the legacy media ‘analysis’ (propaganda) over the last 24 hours on this, and Kim here just nailed the most brainwormed narrative attempt to date — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

‘We can’t prosecute the Russia hoax stuff because it benefits the Russians. Therefore, let’s just forget it all happened and move on. La la la la la la.’

Commenters have had enough.

No one buys this. — Bob Jennings (@bobjenz) August 6, 2025

Well…they will never, ever, just admit they were either duped, or in on it. — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) August 5, 2025

This is a bunch of lies! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 5, 2025

You can't get dumber than this. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) August 5, 2025

It would be difficult. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

This has got to be the dumbest defense for dropping Russiagate that we’ve ever seen and heard. CNN, give yourself a round of applause.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

