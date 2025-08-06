VIP
CNN Analyst Kim Dozier: We Can’t Punish the Russiagate Hoaxers Because Moscow Would Be Cheering. Huh?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

We now have proof that Russiagate was a huge hoax carried out by President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and a host of other nefarious Washington, D.C., swamp creatures. MAGA demands justice and wants all participants indicted, convicted, and behind bars where they belong. But, not so fast, says CNN Global Affairs Analyst Kim Dozier. Punishing those who pushed the hoax gives Russia exactly what it wants. Go ahead, roll your eyes.

You have to hear this stupidity for yourself. (WATCH)

But what if CNN being better at propaganda than Pravda is exactly what the Russians want! REEEEEEE!!!

Commenters are impressed that CNN employs so many clownish ‘experts’ who can make pretzels while doing backflips and juggling. It’s a circus!

It wore us out just watching the clip.

Commenters realize that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are doing and saying anything they can to not treat this as a genuine story and as an assault on the presidency that demands answers and justice.

‘We can’t prosecute the Russia hoax stuff because it benefits the Russians. Therefore, let’s just forget it all happened and move on. La la la la la la.’

Commenters have had enough.

This has got to be the dumbest defense for dropping Russiagate that we’ve ever seen and heard. CNN, give yourself a round of applause.

