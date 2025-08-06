Even Stephen Colbert Ridicules Gerrymandered Illinois Map With Gov. J.B. Pritzker

VIP
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 06, 2025
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

Stephen Colbert has had a parade of Democratic politicians as guests on his late-night "comedy" show. The night he learned "The Late Show" was being canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam. Schiff. Since then, he's had on Sen. Elissa Slotkin, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Robert Reich, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Thursday night, he'll be talking with Sen. Alex "José" Padilla. A NewsBusters study showed that In just the first six months of this year, Colbert booked 43 left-leaning political guests and zero conservatives. We think the last "conservative" he had on was Liz Cheney in 2022.

Robert Reich … now there's some late-night entertainment that will draw viewers.

Pritzker, who's putting up the runaway Texas House Democrats in his hotels, was the guest Tuesday night. Even Colbert confronted Pritzker with a map of Illinois' congressional districts.

We think Colbert did this to give Pritzker a chance to wiggle his way out from under charges of hypocrisy.

Colbert certainly didn't have on Pritzker to pepper him with tough questions. They're just trying to defuse some of the criticism of the Texas Democrats fleeing to Illinois of all places.

***

GERRYMANDERING JB PRITZKER STEPHEN COLBERT

