Even Stephen Colbert Ridicules Gerrymandered Illinois Map With Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Stephen Colbert has had a parade of Democratic politicians as guests on his late-night "comedy" show. The night he learned "The Late Show" was being canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam. Schiff. Since then, he's had on Sen. Elissa Slotkin, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Robert Reich, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Thursday night, he'll be talking with Sen. Alex "José" Padilla. A NewsBusters study showed that In just the first six months of this year, Colbert booked 43 left-leaning political guests and zero conservatives. We think the last "conservative" he had on was Liz Cheney in 2022.

Robert Reich … now there's some late-night entertainment that will draw viewers.

Pritzker, who's putting up the runaway Texas House Democrats in his hotels, was the guest Tuesday night. Even Colbert confronted Pritzker with a map of Illinois' congressional districts.

Colbert asks @GovPritzker about Illinois' very gerrymandered congressional districts: "It’s like the stinger on a scorpion down here." pic.twitter.com/ayMIMyWMHA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2025

I see he hasn't learned why his show is canceled. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 6, 2025

We think Colbert did this to give Pritzker a chance to wiggle his way out from under charges of hypocrisy.

Independent commission, my ass — Don Frederic (@tdefr3) August 6, 2025

Total lie, an independent commission did not draw that map, the dems did. — Christopher Korger (@ChrisPKorger) August 6, 2025

When Pritzker said, "We handed it over to a kindergarten class," he wasn't lying. Democrats colored in those maps. — mstradoozles (@shoozles67) August 6, 2025

Oh so WHEN you do it is what makes it okay. When the Democrats are in power, it's perfectly fine. Uh huh — Taki (@TakiVan1) August 6, 2025

Let me translate...

"We cheat, they cheat, we all cheat. But the Republicans are cheating during a "non-cheat" period, which we established out of thin air." — Garbage Deplorable Roberto (@Roberto1974) August 6, 2025

Love how they make light of the worst gerrymandering in America then proceed to criticize Texas because they are redoing the districts too soon. — MrSnarky (@MrSnarky824777) August 6, 2025

It’s ok, Pritzker is a Democrat, so there’s no accountability. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) August 6, 2025

He's very funny, isn't it?

The funny part will start when he tries to run for president. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) August 6, 2025

Colbert certainly didn't have on Pritzker to pepper him with tough questions. They're just trying to defuse some of the criticism of the Texas Democrats fleeing to Illinois of all places.

