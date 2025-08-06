Rep. Jasmine Crockett Doesn't Care 'How Many Black MAGA Out There,' Trump Is Racist

James Carville Says the Democrats Have More ‘Talent’ Than Any Political Party He’s...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 06, 2025
Twitter

We don't want to shock you, our dear readers, but Rep. Jasmine Crockett has gone on CNN and pulled the race card. We don't think she's taking it well that President Donald Trump called into CNBC and said, "You have this woman Crockett, she's a very low-IQ person." To Crockett, that obviously means that Trump has a problem with people of color — just look at all of the people he's deporting. Crockett doesn't care how many black MAGA are "out there with they hats" … Trump is racist, and he also has a very low-IQ cabinet, the worst in history.

She says she'll be back.

Once the Democrats surrender and the lines are redrawn, Crockett is going to have to drive to her own district.

Maybe the Trump administration is deporting people of color because 99.9 percent of illegal aliens are people of color.

She's still reaching back to that Signal chat brouhaha to prove that Trump's cabinet is made up of low-IQ individuals. As this editor has said before, he doesn't think Crockett is dumb — she's shrewd. It's an act, and she needs to be taken seriously.

***

DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT

