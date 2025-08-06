Rep. Jasmine Crockett Doesn't Care 'How Many Black MAGA Out There,' Trump Is Racist

We don't want to shock you, our dear readers, but Rep. Jasmine Crockett has gone on CNN and pulled the race card. We don't think she's taking it well that President Donald Trump called into CNBC and said, "You have this woman Crockett, she's a very low-IQ person." To Crockett, that obviously means that Trump has a problem with people of color — just look at all of the people he's deporting. Crockett doesn't care how many black MAGA are "out there with they hats" … Trump is racist, and he also has a very low-IQ cabinet, the worst in history.

Advertisement

🚨 WTF? JASMINE CROCKETT: “I don't care how many black MAGA out there with they hats."



“[Trump] has a problem with people of color.”



Her district in Texas can’t be drawn out soon enough. She is a race-baiting POS.



pic.twitter.com/WtIwMRY24b — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2025

She says she'll be back.

This going to be so much fun. — Junior (@hollerrrrrrrj) August 6, 2025

Crockett has a problem with people without color. — B’Funk (@funktv5150) August 6, 2025

This is called projection. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) August 6, 2025

She said people of color 💀 — Corn Pop (@skibidiCornPop) August 6, 2025

Redraw her district first! — Todd Holste (@ToddHolste) August 6, 2025

Once the Democrats surrender and the lines are redrawn, Crockett is going to have to drive to her own district.

She just means that she has a problem with him — James (@jrpbsp) August 6, 2025

Race is all she talks about. What a hateful, spiteful person she is. — Jim Barnette (@Mountai41280694) August 6, 2025

Jasmine has picked up the mantle of Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.



She is the new race-baiter extraordinaire. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 6, 2025

Maybe the Trump administration is deporting people of color because 99.9 percent of illegal aliens are people of color.

“I’m not going anywhere.” Oh yes you are… and we can’t wait to see the meltdown. @JasmineForUS — Leslie Davis (@ladavis1128) August 6, 2025

The left melts down when black Americans think for themselves.



If you’re wearing a MAGA hat and not on their political plantation, they don’t just ignore you, they mock you.



This wasn’t about race. It was about control and she just admitted it. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 6, 2025

She’s floundering and it’s amazing. — Brent Maropis (@BrentMaropis) August 6, 2025

She's still reaching back to that Signal chat brouhaha to prove that Trump's cabinet is made up of low-IQ individuals. As this editor has said before, he doesn't think Crockett is dumb — she's shrewd. It's an act, and she needs to be taken seriously.

***