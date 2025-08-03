Lunatic Liberals Lose It: Smashing Watermelons and TVs in a Tantrum-Fueled Laughable Revol...
Crossing the Line: Texas Redistricting Could Force Jasmine Crockett to Drive to Visit Her Own District

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett could soon be on the outside looking in. She may have to drive to visit her own congressional district. Republicans in Texas have proposed redistricting several U.S. congressional seats in the state. If their proposal goes as planned, Crockett’s present home will be located outside her district. Oh, no!

Here’s more. (READ)

Crockett is crying racism, but the redistricting increases her district’s population from 40% black to 50%. Her chances of getting voted out are still about zero.

Congressional representatives are not required to live in the districts they represent, just live in the state the district is in. So Crockett’s going nowhere. 

Apparently, they even asked her to confirm her address before finalizing the maps. 

Crockett: “In addition to the fact that I know that this legislature did ask us as members of Congress to confirm our addresses... I do not currently reside in my district based upon the plan that has been drawn…”

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

Crockett’s going to be spending more time driving to district events. When will the racism end?

Still hearing her screeching and moaning has MAGA in tears… of laughter.

Based on past voting and demographics, the redistricting would give Republicans at least five new seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats who have done similar redistricting, which resulted in erasing Republican districts in Massachusetts, Illinois, and California, are of course losing their minds that Republicans would follow their lead.

