Crossing the Line: Texas Redistricting Could Force Jasmine Crockett to Drive to Visit Her Own District

Jasmine Crockett could soon be on the outside looking in. She may have to drive to visit her own congressional district. Republicans in Texas have proposed redistricting several U.S. congressional seats in the state. If their proposal goes as planned, Crockett’s present home will be located outside her district. Oh, no!

🚨 JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett says the new U.S. House map in Texas will DRAW HER OUT of her district



Oh HELL yes! 🤣



This HAS to pass now! pic.twitter.com/VFgHP8G7sJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

A more basic point:

Legislatures should not care in the slightest where a current representative lives when drawing lines

Districts should be reflections of communities, not for the convenience of the current seat holder — TruthspeakerX (@CruelHamster) August 3, 2025

LOL how awesome would that be to literally delete her district — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 3, 2025

Crockett is crying racism, but the redistricting increases her district’s population from 40% black to 50%. Her chances of getting voted out are still about zero.

Congressional representatives are not required to live in the districts they represent, just live in the state the district is in. So Crockett’s going nowhere.

That would be so sweet if she was out.



If it doesn't happen, you're a fascist nazi for getting my hopes up. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 3, 2025

Apparently, they even asked her to confirm her address before finalizing the maps. Crockett: “In addition to the fact that I know that this legislature did ask us as members of Congress to confirm our addresses... I do not currently reside in my district based upon the plan that has been drawn…” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

If you get my hopes up and it ends up not being true, then Jasmine is right, you are a white supremacist!!! — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 3, 2025

Crockett’s going to be spending more time driving to district events. When will the racism end?

Still hearing her screeching and moaning has MAGA in tears… of laughter.

Why is Jasmine Crockett trying to sell me on redistricting Texas? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 3, 2025

Let the flood of tears & spider 🕷️ eyelashes begin! 🌊🕷️🌊🕷️🌊 — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) August 3, 2025

Say no more! I’m sold! 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

I was already for this. You don't have to sell me on it! — James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) August 3, 2025

As if the five additional Republican house seats wasn’t good enough 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

Based on past voting and demographics, the redistricting would give Republicans at least five new seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats who have done similar redistricting, which resulted in erasing Republican districts in Massachusetts, Illinois, and California, are of course losing their minds that Republicans would follow their lead.

