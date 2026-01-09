Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
Nebraska State Senator Says She 'Didn't Look' While Tearing Down Founders' Portraits – Sure, Jan

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on January 09, 2026

Yesterday, we told you about the Nebraska State Senator who removed the portraits of the founding fathers from the PragerU exhibit. Today, she is 'explaining' why she did it. This should be good.

A Nebraska state senator caught on video removing portraits of America’s Founders from a hallway in the state Capitol is defending her actions.

Democratic State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh was shown on Capitol security footage taking down portraits from an exhibit celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

The exhibit was provided by conservative nonprofit PragerU and included images of signers of the Declaration of Independence and prominent women in American history, according to Gov. Jim Pillen, who criticized the lawmaker’s actions.

“Celebrating America during our 250th year should be a moment of unity and patriotism, not divisiveness and destructive partisanship,” Pillen wrote in a post on X. “I am disappointed in this shameful and selfish bad example.”


Cavanaugh told KETV7 Omaha that she removed the portraits because she believed they violated the rules and regulations of the State Capitol and did not believe they had been approved. 

She cited Rule 4.07, which limits displays to the first-floor rotunda for a one-week period in most cases and prohibits leafleting within the state Capitol or on its grounds.

“I don’t even know what the pictures were. I wasn’t really paying attention as I was taking them down. I just took them down,” Cavanaugh said, denying her actions were political. “I will say that I know that the picture that he tweeted is not one of the ones that I took down, because I saw it in a different hallway.”

She claims she was just really concerned with an obscure rule and she didn't even look at what she was taking down. If you believe that, you are pretty gullible. Or dumb.

It's actually very 'Nebraska Naughty'.

At this point, that seems fair.

It seems impossible.

Sounds kind of like Commies. 

Very true.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HISTORY NEBRASKA AMERICA 250

