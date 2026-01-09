Shouting F-Bombs at ICE Didn't Work: Minneapolis Gets 1,000 Extra Border Patrol as Reward

All the white liberal wine Moms accomplished by chasing down ICE and boxing them in, spitting at them and trying to kill them with their cars is a whole bunch more agents heading to town. Good!

Bret Baier: “1,000 additional Border Patrol and Customs agents are headed to Minneapolis tonight."pic.twitter.com/GT3OTLKThG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 9, 2026

So Democrats shouting the F-word at Trump and ICE didn’t work, eh? https://t.co/9ZIYPbMpmf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 9, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey must be absolutely livid. https://t.co/JK517fnMbe — Fredman 🍍+🍕=👍 (@Fred_Butler) January 9, 2026

He will be throwing even more f-bombs around and demanding they leave even harder to no avail.

Watch out for more trained disruption again.



Supported still by Democrats — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) January 9, 2026

Clean out every illegal in Minnesota. Revoke all visas and deport. They need to feel the consequences for being communist. — Dave Stevens (@DaveSte71985295) January 10, 2026

The rest of America is sick of dealing with the consequences from these Communists. It's time to turn the tables.

Frey, Ellison, and Walz should already be in handcuffs! — MAGA MEEMAW (@magameemaw62) January 9, 2026

They need to bring some of those new "Sonic Weapons" the government has to quiet the riots down! I hear they worked really good down in Venezuela! — WeRsoFuct (@SooooFuct) January 9, 2026

Too bad local law enforcement won’t pitch in to at least be useful as traffic cops — Stearns News (@StearnsNews) January 9, 2026

Their bosses are traitors and won't allow them to help.

1,000 additional Border Patrol agents are scheduled to surge Minneapolis very soon, per DHS sources including a senior official. There's currently about 2k agents on the ground. DHS is sharply placing its focus on MSP. Border Patrol tells us more immigration agents free up… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

Honestly, it's about time.

They need to make these teams much larger, it's not a good look when there is a handful of agents and swarms of leftists surrounding them. If it takes a little longer, it takes a little longer. Also there should be perimeter settings, they are getting WAY TO CLOSE to the agents. https://t.co/bSqFLkW5sV — Momma Bear (@MommaBear3plus3) January 10, 2026

Very true. It emboldens these weak liberals and make them believe they can 'stand up' to ICE officials. Ultimately, that puts the officers in dangerous positions. They need to overwhelm the detractors.

