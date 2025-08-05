Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader' Jasmine Crockett

Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstruc...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

While Democrats hide in Illinois, thousands of miles from a congressional redistricting vote they know they will lose in Texas, President Donald Trump went on CNBC to let the world know what he thinks of Democrat Jasmine Crockett. Spoiler: He thinks she’s an idiot. He also jokingly asked if she was related to American frontiersman Davy Crockett.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

LMAO! President Trump on Jasmine Crockett: "You have low IQ people like CROCKETT. I wonder if she has any relation to the late, great, Davy Crockett...You have this woman Crockett, she's a very low IQ person."

"Somebody said the other day she's one of the leaders of the party, you got to be kidding! The Democrats are lost, they have Trump derangement syndrome so bad that they can't walk, they can't talk, they don't know where they are; Schumer is finished...Schumer, look, I watched him the other day, he's lost all of his confidence."

This is peak vintage Trump. 

Trump’s going a-trolling. (WATCH)

Trump is funny, especially when dealing with the absurdity of the Democrat Party.

Commenters were excited to see Trump back to his old ways.

More Republicans need to point out how ignorant Crockett is.

Posters say Democrats need to find leadership that’s not consumed by TDS. That sounds like an impossible task.

She’s the Queen of the Wild Frontier All-You-Can-Eat Buffett in Dallas, perhaps. No coonskin cap on her head, but a wild hair weave made from some unfortunate woodland creature. Trump's right about Crockett. The Democrat Party sure knows how to pick its ‘leaders.’

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

