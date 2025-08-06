Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs

The crash outs over humongous student loan debts has begun again now that Biden is no longer in office and promising to forgive them all.

She’s right. It shouldn’t be legal. There is no real counseling with young people who are never taught what an interest rate or loan payback schedule is.



pic.twitter.com/GHYN0TFR3r — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 6, 2025

It's absolutely ridiculous to allow young people to take on this kind of debt particularly for degrees in career fields where there are no jobs or non-existent jobs.

This girl’s claim doesn’t add up. She says she graduated two years ago with a 17% interest rate and now has a ~$90K balance despite paying 1.5k/month



1. That interest rate is over 2X the fed loan rate. And she wouldn’t be able to get a private loan for $80K without a consigner https://t.co/7QOVmipsmu pic.twitter.com/z9pnKIbK4e — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2025

Conservative favorite, John Hasson, found some holes in her story.

2. If she’s actually paying $1.5K/month, then her balance would’ve gone down, even with a 17% rate



Her claim simply doesn’t add up https://t.co/a6OcyafNxb — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2025

As someone wrapping up law school, I’m all too aware of student loans + interest rates



I truly don’t think she could single handedly get a private loan that big, even at a 17% rate. And even if she could…federal loans with lower rates are right there! — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2025

People get into trouble with fed student loans because they’re basically rubber stamps. Your credit doesn’t really matter. But fed loans don’t have 17% rates



Private loan Co.’s have those rates, but they DO check credit…because they go bankrupt if people don’t repay loans — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2025

Apparently, this young woman could not have been paying basically a mortgage payment each month and not paying off any principal. Nevertheless, many young Americans are drowning under student loan debt. Parents and advisors have to do a much better job of pointing students toward more fiscally responsible decisions.

So you can’t get an 80k private loan without a co-signer, but you can get 4 20k loans without a co-signer for sure. — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) August 6, 2025

From the same loan provider? I doubt it. Especially not if the first one already had 17% interest (max rate)



Plus, as soon as you even sniff a college app, your email gets blasted with fed student loan ads. I just truly don’t see how she’d end up with a 17% private loan — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2025

Also, too many students use these loans for living expenses rather than just for school tuition. They live in fancy dorms or apartment buildings and rack up debt quickly.

Most people who publicly complain about student loans are liars looking for a hand out https://t.co/9tad4RDGQu — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) August 6, 2025

This is also another possibility.

Also considering the fact that she’s a full time digital content creator…this feels almost like a bit https://t.co/vhNhT48yo8 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 7, 2025

Maybe she should also get a second job.

Student lending is the definition of "predatory" lending.



WTF is the underwriting on these anyway?



$90,000 at 17% to teenagers with 0 income history?



All backed by Uncle Sam.



Anyone who got mad about Too Big to Fail should be in the streets with torches and pitchforks. https://t.co/gQEK4As3i3 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 6, 2025

There has to be a better way.

