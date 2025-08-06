Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The crash outs over humongous student loan debts has begun again now that Biden is no longer in office and promising to forgive them all. 

It's absolutely ridiculous to allow young people to take on this kind of debt particularly for degrees in career fields where there are no jobs or non-existent jobs. 

Conservative favorite, John Hasson, found some holes in her story. 

Apparently, this  young woman could not have been paying basically a mortgage payment each month and not paying off any principal. Nevertheless, many young Americans are drowning under student loan debt. Parents and advisors have to do a much better job of pointing students toward more fiscally responsible decisions. 

Also, too many students use these loans for living expenses rather than just for school tuition. They live in fancy dorms or apartment buildings and rack up debt quickly. 

This is also another possibility.

Maybe she should also get a second job.

There has to be a better way.

