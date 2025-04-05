Naval Academy Removes 381 Books From Library in DEI Purge

So this is going around today:

I never thought I’d see a day when my own government is banning books at the US Naval Academy. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) April 5, 2025

Back in 2021, this editor did a story about the Navy's recommended reading list to help “develop a seasoned team of naval warriors.” Among those books to develop a seasoned team of Naval warriors were were some particularly woke tomes, including Gemma Hartley’s “Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward,” “Sexual Minorities and Politics: An Introduction,” "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarcertation in the Age of Colorblindness," and Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” which teaches that there’s no such thing for white people as being “not racist”

Of course, the legacy media, including the New York Times and CBS News, jumped on the list of 381 books that were being removed and found what they were looking for. CBS News reports:

Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou's famous autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," were among the nearly 400 volumes removed from the U.S. Naval Academy's library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The Navy late Friday provided the list of 381 books that have been taken out of its library. The move marks another step in the Trump administration's far-reaching effort to purge so-called DEI content from federal agencies, including policies, programs, online and social media postings and curriculum at schools. In addition to Angelou's award-winning tome, the list includes "Memorializing the Holocaust," which deals with Holocaust memorials; "Half American," about African Americans in World War II; "A Respectable Woman," about the public roles of African American women in 19th century New York; and "Pursuing Trayvon Martin," about the 2012 shooting of the Black 17-year-old in Florida that raised questions about racial profiling.

We're certain the book about Trayvon Martin tells the real story.

The Navy has released the full list of 381 books that the Naval Academy pulled from its library.



One major theme among them -- titles discussing white supremacy in America and the impacts of racism.



See: https://t.co/g1imnA8XW1 https://t.co/dFXvMr3JTG — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) April 4, 2025

Nice. Well done Pete! — JDubsDoubleGat (@RealDoubleGat) April 5, 2025

I think it’s a good thing when our military academies stop indoctrinating our future military officers with woke commie bullshit. https://t.co/xvfjd5aWNn pic.twitter.com/bnSdUu3SVp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 5, 2025

The last place racial division should be stoked is in the military. Common sense is returning. — antiDave (@stemcellg) April 5, 2025

So, they were all garbage then is what you're saying? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) April 5, 2025

I wonder how many of these books were even read or checked out? See if you can find out that information. — Tricia 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LTNavyvet) April 5, 2025

Why does the US Navy Academy have ANY poetry books?

Something to recite on long sea voyages after they swab the decks and shiver the timbers? — 🆁🅷🅴🆃orical 🅱🆄🆃🅻🅴🆁 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@davidlalloway) April 5, 2025

Excellent. The military needs classically trained war fighters, not pillow-biting leftists. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) April 5, 2025

Interesting fact: no one actually reads in the Naval Academy library. It's solely used for sleeping plebes. — Mountain Troll (@Mountain_Troll_) April 5, 2025

We're sure there's more to this story, and the Navy wouldn't have released the list if it didn't want it publicized. This reminds this editor of when the media claimed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth scrubbed Colin Powell's name from a list of notable Americans buried at Arlington Cemetery. Not only that — he scrubbed all people of color and all women, leaving only white men. No, they weren't removed … they were just put into one list. "While the individual graves still turn up on website searches, lists grouping the dead by race or gender do not," reported stripes.com.

There's more to this story, guaranteed.

