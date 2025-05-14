What a Coincidence! Dems Now Using Exact Same Words to Deflect From Qs on Their Lies About Biden

Earlier we told you about how Sen. Chuck Schumer responded after being asked about the Democrat (and media) lies about Joe Biden being "sharp as a tack" to justify his attempt to seek a second term in office when he was clearly in decline.

Schumer doesn't want to talk about it, saying "we're looking forward" and not backward at more demonstrable lies from the Dems and media:

REPORTER: "You said in June of last year that, 'In my dealings with President Biden I found him to be in command & impressive.'..Were you being straight with the American public?"



SCHUMER: "We're just looking forward." pic.twitter.com/2biyUM7TfK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 13, 2025

Schumer also said the same thing on CNN after the host called him out.

A memo was certainly circulated on the Left, because House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had the exact same response to a question about Democrats participating in the coverup of Biden's decline:

Reporter: "There are different revelations coming out about Joe Biden's decline...Would you want Biden to campaign for House Democrats?"



Hakeem Jeffries: “We’re not looking backward — we’re looking forward.” pic.twitter.com/QI4mrlZ3bB — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 13, 2025

The Democrats could try to make the talking point coordination a little less obvious but maybe they just don't care.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer REALLY, REALLY don’t want to talk about their cover-up of Biden’s decline. Will any reporter get an answer from either of them besides “We’re looking forward”? pic.twitter.com/pzKs30BhLf — NRCC (@NRCC) May 14, 2025

We're also "looking forward"... to the Democrats not getting control of the White House, Senate and House of Reps for a long, long time. As for the media's part in the coverup, they've already lost any remaining credibility.