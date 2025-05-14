VIP
The Latest Excuse for Why Kamala Harris Lost to Trump Is Laughable
Here's a Short Recap of Several Years' Worth of Media Spinning Questions About...
CNN Cover-Up: Brian Stelter Eagerly Jumped on the Biden White House-Driven ‘Cheap Fakes’...
James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants...
Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It...
Above the Law? Hakeem Jeffries Threatens Retaliation if Dems Who Stormed ICE Facility...
Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push...
Lovely ‘Ladies’ Film Dance Party in the Women’s Restroom
VIP
Biden-Harris Staffer Says Afrikaners Can 'Go Back to Germany'
Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans
Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity
VIP
The Democrats Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week (and It's Only Tuesday!)
AOC Says There's Going to Be a 'Problem' If Her Democrat Colleagues Are...
BROKE: Santa Monica, CA Faces Fiscal Ruin After Paying Out MILLIONS in Sex...

Chuck Schumer Was Reminded What He Said About Biden Last Year and Couldn't Get Away Fast Enough

Doug P. | 11:26 AM on May 14, 2025
Screen shot

The new book written by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson has sparked an avalanche of flashbacks from Democrats and "journalists" who were vouching for Joe Biden's mental acuity all the way up to the infamous June 2024 debate (including the co-authors of the book).

Advertisement

Democrats insisting that Biden was just fine included Sen. Chuck Schumer, and the New York Democrat was asked about it and couldn't dodge the question fast enough. Watch the compare/contrast video via @WesternLensman: 

What happened to "right-wing propaganda," Chuck?

"We're looking forward" is Schumer's new way to deflect, because he said the same thing during a CNN interview yesterday. What a weasel:

 

Chuck Schumer does nothing but lie so we're not surprised that he's not too affected by having gotten caught spreading more BS.

Recommended

Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Then the debate made it obvious "sharp as a tack" was a lie, so the Dems shoved Joe out the door and replaced him with a candidate that might have even been worse.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Nancy Pelosi Set Straight About Republicans Ripping Health Care From Millions of Americans
Brett T.
The Latest Excuse for Why Kamala Harris Lost to Trump Is Laughable
Doug P.
Here's a Short Recap of Several Years' Worth of Media Spinning Questions About Joe Biden's Acuity
Doug P.
Not Duped: Nicolle Wallace Purposely Used Deceptively Edited Video of Biden to Push ‘Cheap Fake’ Lie
Warren Squire
CNN Cover-Up: Brian Stelter Eagerly Jumped on the Biden White House-Driven ‘Cheap Fakes’ Bandwagon
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement