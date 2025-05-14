Chuck Schumer Was Reminded What He Said About Biden Last Year and Couldn't Get Away Fast Enough

The new book written by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson has sparked an avalanche of flashbacks from Democrats and "journalists" who were vouching for Joe Biden's mental acuity all the way up to the infamous June 2024 debate (including the co-authors of the book).

Democrats insisting that Biden was just fine included Sen. Chuck Schumer, and the New York Democrat was asked about it and couldn't dodge the question fast enough. Watch the compare/contrast video via @WesternLensman:

2024 Chuck Schumer: Biden is in command, mental acuity is great, any suggestion otherwise is right-wing propaganda.



2025 Chuck Schumer, asked about 2024 comments: We’re just looking forward! pic.twitter.com/5AYTI1VB3Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

What happened to "right-wing propaganda," Chuck?

"We're looking forward" is Schumer's new way to deflect, because he said the same thing during a CNN interview yesterday. What a weasel:

Chuck Schumer does nothing but lie so we're not surprised that he's not too affected by having gotten caught spreading more BS.

Never an ounce of accountability for their lies. — TP (@773tom79) May 13, 2025

The opposite. Under the bus Biden will go. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

Never forget when the Left and legacy media tried to convince everyone Biden was “sharp as a tack.” https://t.co/6x3LeP64YX — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) May 13, 2025

Then the debate made it obvious "sharp as a tack" was a lie, so the Dems shoved Joe out the door and replaced him with a candidate that might have even been worse.