Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of Notable Americans

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

With so many people freaking out over changes to government websites to comply with President Donald Trump's anti-DEI order, there's also a lot of misinformation going around. For example, Carlos Turnbull here claims that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth scrubbed Colin Powell's name from a list of notable Americans buried at Arlington Cemetery. Not only that — he scrubbed all people of color and all women, leaving only white men.

He even has proof via stripes.com and stories in the New York Times and at the BBC.

But was Powell's name actually removed from the list? Let's see what stripes.com has to say:

The changes to the website were first brought to light this week in “Civil War Memory,” a newsletter published on the Substack social media site by historian Kevin Levin. 

Among some of the changes were “modules” dealing with the Civil War, African-American history and women’s history. 

Before January, the website included lists of prominent Black people and famous women buried at Arlington. 

While the individual graves still turn up on website searches, lists grouping the dead by race or gender do not. 

The webpage citing “Notable Graves” had subsections, including one for African Americans. The link to the list has been taken down.

So Powell hasn't been scrubbed from any list, nor have any other people of color or women. So that's a lie.

Hegseth even weighed in himself, albeit briefly:

Proposed Community Notes are already in place, with one reading:

No service members were permanently removed from the Notable Graves section from the Arlington Cemetery website.

General Colin L. Powell is among those listed.

arlingtoncemetery.mil/Media/News/Pos…

The guy cites three articles, including the New York Times and the BBC, and still gets it completely wrong.

***

