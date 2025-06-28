Liz Warren Is Mad Her Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding Got Lost In the Mail, Demands He Pay More Taxes

Lefty Songwriter Blames American Sanctions for Communist Cuba's Lack of EVERYTHING
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer is truly at a loss as to why Elizabeth Warren thinks Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding is any of her business, let alone how it 'proves' Bezos doesn't pay enough in taxes.

Yet here we are.

It's his money. Not yours, Lizzy.

Bezos has done more to help the world than Warren ever could.

That's (D)ifferent.

Yet they conveniently omit that.

They're greedy.

Nailed it.

It sure is.

He's not wrong.

Of course. Because they want it all.

In Warren's defense, she's an idiot.

Don't ask her that.

Tell us, Lizzy.

And take all his tax dollars with him.

