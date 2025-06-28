Liz Warren Is Mad Her Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding Got Lost In the Mail, Demands He Pay More Taxes

This writer is truly at a loss as to why Elizabeth Warren thinks Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding is any of her business, let alone how it 'proves' Bezos doesn't pay enough in taxes.

Yet here we are.

If Jeff Bezos can afford to rent Venice for a $50 million wedding, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 27, 2025

It's his money. Not yours, Lizzy.

How did you become a millionaire while in public office? — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) June 28, 2025

Bezos has done more to help the world than Warren ever could.

This is a good moment to remind everyone that Liz Warren managed to purchase $12 million worth of real estate—a Victorian mansion and a luxury D.C. penthouse—while earning a $170,000 salary. Those are some big teepees. Her net worth has ballooned by 125% since taking office in… — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 27, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

He pays more in taxes than every single person in Congress combined, you vapid harridan. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 28, 2025

Yet they conveniently omit that.

The truth is you will never be satisfied with any amount of taxes paid because you have an insatiable lust for the property of others. You’re a looter, a plunderer and you think if you share a portion of the proceeds with the people who elect you, it makes you generous. It… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) June 28, 2025

They're greedy.

Jeff Bezos gets away with not paying taxes by exploiting the same loopholes you do. If you Democrats were willing to change the tax code, you would have done it when Biden, Obama, or Clinton were in office, but you didn't because you benefit from it while waving your finger. — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) June 28, 2025

Nailed it.

If he’s a tax cheat I’d imagine he’d be in jail. If he is paying the taxes he owes and you think he owes more, that’s on the body that writes the tax laws. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 28, 2025

It sure is.

Actually, if Jeff Bezoa can afford a $50 million wedding, we should not have to sit through commercials on Amazon Prime https://t.co/56FZbV9wTL — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) June 28, 2025

He's not wrong.

They will never, ever, ever define "fair share"



They do that on purpose https://t.co/MY9lNUR22z — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 28, 2025

Of course. Because they want it all.

He does, you economically illiterate pretendian. He also voluntarily donated hefty amounts to Venetian restoration projects, something you’d know if you ever extended your knowledge base beyond Marxist claptrap. https://t.co/ucKox71xj1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2025

In Warren's defense, she's an idiot.

He paid billions in federal taxes last year, Liz.



As a multi-millionaire, did you pay your fair share? https://t.co/DABoGwtmx3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 27, 2025

Don't ask her that.

What percentage would be his “fair share”? https://t.co/hH1kkmBso2 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 28, 2025

Tell us, Lizzy.

If he can afford to rent Venice, he can afford to leave America for greener pastures. Monaco, maybe? Panama? https://t.co/uwZMotbPj9 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) June 28, 2025

And take all his tax dollars with him.