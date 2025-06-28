Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Continue Their Cringe Team-Up; Seem to Back Iran

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 28, 2025
On Friday, our own Grateful Calvin posted one of those videos that we had to see, so you had to see it too. It was only seven seconds, but the sight of former CNN anchor Don Lemon and Democrat influencer Harry Sission doing their own "Stayin' Alive" strut while the cameraman tried not to laugh broke all of our cringe meters. It's only seven seconds; you can handle it again:

We noted at the time that we hadn't been able to confirm any formal "team-up" between Lemon and Sisson and that the claim that they were working together still needs confirmation.

Now we have a follow-up video, posted to TikTok by Lemon himself, in what looks like a special appearance by Sisson on "The Don Lemon Show" on Spotify. Ironically, Calvin on Saturday published a post on Sisson listing a bunch of lies about President Donald Trump's wins, and wrote, "Stick to making videos with Don Lemon, Harry. You suck at this."

No, he sucks at making videos with Lemon, too. Sisson read off his iPhone screen his exclusive news that the U.S. strikes on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might not have been as effective as Trump would have you believe.

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
 At least President Joe Biden and his administration never lied to us.

"It must be true, he's reading it off a phone."

That's what Trump wants you to believe. That's been the media narrative for a full week now. At least all of the people who backed the Iran deal back during President Obama's term admit that they were using the uranium to build nuclear weapons.

***

Tags:

HARRY SISSON IRAN TIKTOK

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
