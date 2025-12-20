Tim Walz's Attempted 'Release the Files' Dunk on Trump/DOJ Was a Self-Awareness Faceplant for the Ages

Is Michael Jordan Trolling You? MJ Has a Secret X Account to Rage-Bait...
Doug P. | 9:08 AM on December 20, 2025
imgflip

Federal prosecutors continue to dig into the fraud that has been uncovered in Minnesota's social services programs, and so far they've said the amount of taxpayer money stolen could be well into the billions of dollars. 

Walz is of course blaming Trump and federal investigators while denying the scope of the fraud: 

Gov. Tim Walz lashed out at federal prosecutors Friday for proclaiming without evidence that the total amount of fraud in Minnesota social services programs could top $9 billion.

“It’s speculating,” Walz told reporters during a news conference at the State Capitol. “To extrapolate what that number is for sensationalism, or to make statements about it, it doesn’t really help us.”

The governor’s statements came a day after Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson went public with the breathtaking prediction during a news conference about a handful of new cases involving $11.6 million in suspected fraud.

Thompson said federal investigators have uncovered what he called “staggering, industrial-scale fraud” on a level unmatched in the U.S., and he scolded Minnesota officials for not doing more to protect the public’s money.

All that fraud happened under the watch of Gov. Walz, and guess who's just the person to fix the system...

Walz is the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme come to life. 

Meanwhile, Walz then got back to doing what he does best: Trying to change the subject back to Trump, but this attempt was a HUGE fail: 

Even the New York Times torpedoed the Dems' preferred narrative about Trump and the Epstein files, but Walz has no choice but to keep trying. Also somebody tell Tim that it's possible the DOJ is way too busy investigating all the fraud that took place in his state. 

That post ended up being another rake stomp for Tampon Tim: 

The person who obviously does not want to "release the files" is Gov. Walz!

He'd rather keep trying to distract by pointing at Trump all the time. 

Everything Democrats like Walz do is 100 percent pure projection. 

