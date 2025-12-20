Tim Walz's Attempted 'Release the Files' Dunk on Trump/DOJ Was a Self-Awareness Faceplant for the Ages

Federal prosecutors continue to dig into the fraud that has been uncovered in Minnesota's social services programs, and so far they've said the amount of taxpayer money stolen could be well into the billions of dollars.

Walz is of course blaming Trump and federal investigators while denying the scope of the fraud:

Gov. Tim Walz lashed out at federal prosecutors Friday for proclaiming without evidence that the total amount of fraud in Minnesota social services programs could top $9 billion. “It’s speculating,” Walz told reporters during a news conference at the State Capitol. “To extrapolate what that number is for sensationalism, or to make statements about it, it doesn’t really help us.” The governor’s statements came a day after Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson went public with the breathtaking prediction during a news conference about a handful of new cases involving $11.6 million in suspected fraud. Thompson said federal investigators have uncovered what he called “staggering, industrial-scale fraud” on a level unmatched in the U.S., and he scolded Minnesota officials for not doing more to protect the public’s money.

All that fraud happened under the watch of Gov. Walz, and guess who's just the person to fix the system...

'I am the one that will fix it' | Gov. Tim Walz addresses fraud in Minnesota programs https://t.co/3p1ep0guNH — KARE 11 (@kare11) December 20, 2025

Walz is the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme come to life.

Meanwhile, Walz then got back to doing what he does best: Trying to change the subject back to Trump, but this attempt was a HUGE fail:

Even the New York Times torpedoed the Dems' preferred narrative about Trump and the Epstein files, but Walz has no choice but to keep trying. Also somebody tell Tim that it's possible the DOJ is way too busy investigating all the fraud that took place in his state.

That post ended up being another rake stomp for Tampon Tim:

Don't you have some files to release? — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) December 19, 2025

When are you going to release the Medicaid providers suspected of fraud? pic.twitter.com/A4jp21O1ma — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 19, 2025

The person who obviously does not want to "release the files" is Gov. Walz!

You oughta wonder why you are allowing rampant fraud. That would be a better use of your time. https://t.co/VwRHfulrOA — Kat (@KatHanson80) December 19, 2025

He'd rather keep trying to distract by pointing at Trump all the time.

Imagine anything you post gets absolutely blasted, every post! Delete your account @Tim_Walz 😂😂 https://t.co/ugCTFTNNvV pic.twitter.com/yS6ENsDSbx — Todd Fields (@DOGE4life24) December 19, 2025

Everything Democrats like Walz do is 100 percent pure projection.

