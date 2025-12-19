TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO EVIDENCE Implicating Trump in Epstein Case

You'd think that if anyone or any outlet would be dedicated to doing whatever it takes to prove Trump is guilty in the Epstein case, it would be The New York Times. And yet, even they have been unable to find anything linking Trump to Epstein's crimes.

If there was ever an opportunity to WOMP WOMP WOMP, it's this.

The New York Times makes another big effort to connect Trump to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Fails again. "The Times interviewed more than 30 former Epstein employees, victims of his abuse and others who crossed paths with the two men over the years. The Times also obtained new… — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 18, 2025

Post continues:

... documents that illuminate their relationship and scoured court documents and other public records...An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors."

Read that again—NO EVIDENCE IMPLICATING TRUMP IN EPSTEIN'S ABUSE AND TRAFFICKING OF MINORS.

You hear that sound in the distance? It's millions of Democrats and Lefties who put all their anti-Trump eggs in the Epstein basket realizing they got NOTHIN'.

Delicious.

From The New York Times:

In response to a detailed list of questions from The Times, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a statement: “This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it’s printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump. The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

Truth be told, they wrote a bunch of really nasty stuff about Trump, still trying to implicate him as a bad guy (this is the NYT, after all), but ultimately, they cannot tie him to Epstein.

No matter how hard they tried.

Did we mention this is delicious already? Because... it is.

