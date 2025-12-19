The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi...
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked...
There's a Law That's Quietly Killing America's Veterans. It Needs to Stop.
Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph...
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in...
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump
NASCAR Drivers, Fans, and North Carolinians Mourn the Tragic Deaths of Greg Biffle...
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...
Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett
CBS News: ‘Fraud Tourists’ Told Minnesota State Programs Were a Good Opportunity to...

TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO EVIDENCE Implicating Trump in Epstein Case

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on December 19, 2025
Meme

You'd think that if anyone or any outlet would be dedicated to doing whatever it takes to prove Trump is guilty in the Epstein case, it would be The New York Times. And yet, even they have been unable to find anything linking Trump to Epstein's crimes.

Advertisement

If there was ever an opportunity to WOMP WOMP WOMP, it's this.

Post continues:

... documents that illuminate their relationship and scoured court documents and other public records...An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors."

Read that again—NO EVIDENCE IMPLICATING TRUMP IN EPSTEIN'S ABUSE AND TRAFFICKING OF MINORS.

You hear that sound in the distance? It's millions of Democrats and Lefties who put all their anti-Trump eggs in the Epstein basket realizing they got NOTHIN'. 

Delicious.

From The New York Times:

In response to a detailed list of questions from The Times, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a statement: “This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it’s printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump. The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

Recommended

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Truth be told, they wrote a bunch of really nasty stuff about Trump, still trying to implicate him as a bad guy (this is the NYT, after all), but ultimately, they cannot tie him to Epstein. 

No matter how hard they tried.

Did we mention this is delicious already? Because... it is.

============================================================

Related:

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case

Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post

NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)

Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It

Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing the Actual Violence

============================================================

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post
Sam J.
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Gordon K
Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph Self-Own
Doug P.
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s Health From Afar
Warren Squire
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case Sam J.
Advertisement