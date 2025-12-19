Vance Dance: MAGA Embraces White House ‘Soul Train’ AI Parody Video Being Shared by the Left

It’s happened again. The left shared a meme they thought would anger MAGA, but instead, Trump supporters embraced it and shared it themselves.

Check out this Trump White House AI parody video. (WATCH)

Why do their memes slways make us look good? 🤣😂 — cevin1776 (@Cervin1776) December 18, 2025

Right?! 🪃

I’m going to go watch it again!

So funny JD already leaned into their depiction of him. 🤣 — Essential Julia 💃♥️🇺🇸 (@CarpeSol) December 19, 2025

Vice President JD Vance can take a joke. He loves the chubby caricature the left made of him.

As expected, former President Joe Biden’s disco foray is no match for Trump and Vance’s 'Hustle.'

You ain’t black 😆😆😆 — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) December 18, 2025

If only he had fallen at the end 😂 — AZ Patriot 🌵🇺🇸 (@1111Cinders) December 18, 2025

Biden knows how to get down... and stay down.

Republican Tim Burchett shared the video with a nod to the Soul Train’s late host.

Don Cornelius would wish you “love peace and soul.” https://t.co/WgZ5EF1kIJ — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

I don't know, but I think the Trump in the Brown suit had the best moves of all the Trumps. Check out that footwork.😆 — HawkEyeFly (@NotThatRbLBrD) December 18, 2025

What I've learned from this video is that @POTUS needs a brown suit. Dang, he looks dapper in that suit. — Dani Kealoha (@KealohaDani) December 18, 2025

Unlike Obama, Trump looks good in a brown suit.

Many commenters say Vance is their favorite part of the video.

When i see JD looking like this i can not control my laughter. Even when I think about it I practically die. So freaking funny — Jenni bee (@Jennibee1026) December 18, 2025

I gotta dance with @VP There’s something about those curls😂 — Sarah Spencer (@spencer_e2553) December 18, 2025

People are really gonna look back in history and think jd Vance weighed 300lbs with Jerry curls.😅 — Sean Paul. (@Seanconnor0289) December 18, 2025

Can you imagine some future historian trying to understand this funny video without context?

