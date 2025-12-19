Vance Dance: MAGA Embraces White House ‘Soul Train’ AI Parody Video Being Shared by the Left

Star Tribune's Previous Attempt to Debunk Trump's Claim About Scope of MN Fraud...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on December 19, 2025
Twitchy

It’s happened again. The left shared a meme they thought would anger MAGA, but instead, Trump supporters embraced it and shared it themselves.

Check out this Trump White House AI parody video. (WATCH)

Vice President JD Vance can take a joke. He loves the chubby caricature the left made of him.

As expected, former President Joe Biden’s disco foray is no match for Trump and Vance’s 'Hustle.'

Biden knows how to get down... and stay down.

Republican Tim Burchett shared the video with a nod to the Soul Train’s late host.

Unlike Obama, Trump looks good in a brown suit.

Many commenters say Vance is their favorite part of the video.

Can you imagine some future historian trying to understand this funny video without context?

