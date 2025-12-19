U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes

Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 PM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. forces have carried out a series of what are being called massive airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria. Operation Hawkeye Strike is named in honor of Sergeant William Howard and Sergeant Edgar Brian of the Iowa National Guard, who were both killed in an ambush attack near Palmyra, Syria, on December 13th.

The two guardsmen and a civilian contractor were killed while on patrol in what the Pentagon called counterterrorism operations.

President Trump announced the air strikes in a Truth Social Post.

Trump announced Friday on Truth Social that the U.S. was "inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible" for the deaths. 

"We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated," he said in the post. 

The goal of the operation was to hit locations where ISIS is trying to reconstitute and to root out those forces and destroy their locations on a large scale, according to a U.S. official. 

The U.S. military used A-10s, F-16s, Apache helicopters, and HIMARS while Jordanian F-16s also provided support, the official said.

In a statement on his X account, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said 'Today we hunted, and we killed our enemies. A lot of them. And we will continue.'

Secretary Hegseth's entire statement:

Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.

This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.

As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.

Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.

Early reports suggest that more than seventy targets were struck during the operation.

There have been no casualties or damage reports from the attacks as of yet. It's also unclear whether these airstrikes will be the only attacks carried out under this operation.

Stay tuned. We'll keep you updated as information becomes available.

  • Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.


Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership.



