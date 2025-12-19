Jim Acosta Reports Outside the Trump-Kennedy Center but Will NEVER Call It That...
Scott Jennings Revisits CNN Clash With Dem Attorney Wildly Wrong About Judge Hannah Dugan Jury Trial

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:59 PM on December 19, 2025
Twitchy

On Thursday night, a jury found activist Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of Felony Obstruction for helping an illegal alien evade ICE in a Wisconsin courthouse. She now faces up to five years in prison. Oopsie! As expected, the ‘experts’ said she would be exonerated and never face a jury. Democrat attorney Gene Rossi said the same to Republican commentator Scott Jennings on CNN back in April. Jennings knew better.

Jennings posted this ‘I Told You So’ reminder online on Friday. (WATCH)

He keeps receipts.

Posters want Jennings to confront Rossi on CNN. We imagine this is what Rossi’s reaction would look like. (WATCH) 

‘My calendar’s full, Scott. Deepest regrets, Gene.’

Commenters were wondering where Jennings keeps all these ‘I Told You So’ moments. Is there an archive?

Ok, that’s hilarious.

No sentencing hearing had been scheduled. But posters are hoping she gets the maximum punishment.

It would be glorious, but we’ll only believe it when we see it.

So where’s Gene Rossi?

Being entirely wrong on something in your own field has never made CNN shy away from a panel booking. Rossi will be back. Hopefully, on the same night as Jennings.

