Scott Jennings Revisits CNN Clash With Dem Attorney Wildly Wrong About Judge Hannah Dugan Jury Trial

On Thursday night, a jury found activist Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of Felony Obstruction for helping an illegal alien evade ICE in a Wisconsin courthouse. She now faces up to five years in prison. Oopsie! As expected, the ‘experts’ said she would be exonerated and never face a jury. Democrat attorney Gene Rossi said the same to Republican commentator Scott Jennings on CNN back in April. Jennings knew better.

Jennings posted this ‘I Told You So’ reminder online on Friday. (WATCH)

Judge Hanah Dugan was CONVICTED yesterday for helping an illegal alien escape ICE custody.



Let’s check back on this panel from April where an attorney lectured me and promised the case wouldn’t make it to a jury 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1kECWyTQsC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 19, 2025

My guy Scott waited months for this.



Nice. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BrItD7gdSj — Dennis McVicker (@DVMcVicker) December 19, 2025

He keeps receipts.

Posters want Jennings to confront Rossi on CNN. We imagine this is what Rossi’s reaction would look like. (WATCH)

He really was cocky about it wasn’t he 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

Very definitive — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 19, 2025

He needs a re-invite to discuss — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

I'd love to see the mea culpa — MJ (@msmarcijoy) December 19, 2025

No way he's up for that. He'll be "too busy." — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) December 19, 2025

‘My calendar’s full, Scott. Deepest regrets, Gene.’

Commenters were wondering where Jennings keeps all these ‘I Told You So’ moments. Is there an archive?

Do you have an "I Told You So" folder, too, where you keep stuff like this for later?



I get blocked a lot for that. 🤣👍 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) December 19, 2025

I have a good memory 😎 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 19, 2025

Ok, that’s hilarious.

No sentencing hearing had been scheduled. But posters are hoping she gets the maximum punishment.

Boom! Now give her all 5 years! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 19, 2025

Yes this is the only thing that makes it better. The only cherry on top. Give her the entire 5 years and make an example out of her. — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) December 19, 2025

and … removal / disbarment . — Susan hunt (@Sahunt8) December 19, 2025

That judge and jury would be a hero if they give her all five years. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) December 19, 2025

It would be glorious, but we’ll only believe it when we see it.

So where’s Gene Rossi?

Where’s that man now? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 20, 2025

Gene Rossi is still practicing law in Washington, DC. — franco rios (@francorios2001) December 20, 2025

Probably still lawyering for CNN — Harambe Was Framed (@EchoesOfHarambe) December 20, 2025

on a CNN panel — AC (@tacprc1) December 20, 2025

Being entirely wrong on something in your own field has never made CNN shy away from a panel booking. Rossi will be back. Hopefully, on the same night as Jennings.

