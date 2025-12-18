Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Manis

On Thursday night, activist Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of Felony Obstruction for helping an illegal alien evade capture by ICE agents. The incident happened in April and was recorded by cameras in the courthouse. Jurors deliberated for six hours before rendering their verdict.

Here’s a recap of the case. (WATCH)

It’s about time!

Commenters hope the 66-year-old Dugan sees time behind bars. We do, too.

We’re a bit shocked as well.

Posters hope this sets a precedent and acts as a warning to others in authority who want to help criminal illegal aliens escape the law.

A sentencing hearing for Dugan has not been set.

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES SANCTUARY CITIES

