Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE

On Thursday night, activist Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of Felony Obstruction for helping an illegal alien evade capture by ICE agents. The incident happened in April and was recorded by cameras in the courthouse. Jurors deliberated for six hours before rendering their verdict.

Here’s a recap of the case. (WATCH)

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Milwaukee leftist Judge Hannah Dugan found GUILTY on FELONY OBSTRUCTION after she tried to help a criminal illegal alien evade ICE agents.



Up to 5 YEARS in prison.



FAFO! LOCK THIS JUDGE UP! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9e5cgLjFRw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Finally some accountability! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 19, 2025

We're finally prosecuting judges! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

It’s about time!

Commenters hope the 66-year-old Dugan sees time behind bars. We do, too.

If you’re wearing the robe and you’re running interference for illegal criminals, you’re not a judge, you’re an accomplice. Obstruction is obstruction. Do the time. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 19, 2025

I'm surprised the Milwaukee jurors did the right thing. That's encouraging. — LexNaturae (@LexNaturae) December 19, 2025

We’re a bit shocked as well.

Posters hope this sets a precedent and acts as a warning to others in authority who want to help criminal illegal aliens escape the law.

Huge. And excellent. Someone actually held accountable. I guess we will see what the sentence is. In any event, she should be disbarred, if that is not already in process. — Scott (@Scochula) December 19, 2025

FINALLY, some accountability for obstruction.



This sets a very serious legal precedent for the next people who get in the way.



Hopefully this is just the start. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 19, 2025

Yes!! Justice is served. These activist "judges" must be held accountable. — Prof History Repeats (@MaDecorative) December 19, 2025

A sentencing hearing for Dugan has not been set.

