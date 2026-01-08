Distraction Action: Feds Raid Somali ‘Businesses’ While Leftists Rage Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Angry leftists are taking to the streets in Minneapolis on Thursday, but federal agents aren’t taking a break. They’re busy cracking down on Somali fraud. Agents from the DHS, FBI, and IRS were caught on video removing boxes and other items from ‘businesses’ as the DOJ’s fraud investigation raids in Minnesota expand.

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Despite the leftist rioting, DHS, FBI, and IRS agents are going DOOR TO DOOR raiding fraudulent Somali (and other) “businesses” in Minneapolis



YES! KEEP IT UP!



Do NOT let the radical left goons slow you guys down! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NWttiCbbon — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

This is more like it! I had been so upset when I kept seeing the video of two very polite HS guys with clipboards deferentially talking to these liars. I thought, “this is it? Where are the raids?” — Joyce's Back (@JDJoycie) January 8, 2026

The Democrat's domestic terrorists will not stop us — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 8, 2026

Their temper tantrums will stop NOTHING.



The mission CONTINUES!! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 8, 2026

Life moves on despite leftists' agitation over Wednesday’s fatal ICE shooting.

In fact, some posters say their marches and protests in other parts of Minneapolis might be a much-needed break and boon for federal investigators.

Yep, keep them protesting and distracted at the ICE facility while raiding every last one of these illegal businesses. Every bit of fraud needs to be exposed. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) January 8, 2026

They want to deflect from the fraud with this poor woman’s death. DONT LET THEM! — 1776Rising (@Save_AmericaUS) January 8, 2026

Screw the leftist. Arrest them if they get anywhere close. — 🇺🇸Chuck E. Baby🇺🇲 (@QuakerExtremist) January 8, 2026

Feds storming fraud dens despite riots exposes elite shields cracking at last. Keep the heat on. — TinHatBearAK (@Konstoyouralas1) January 8, 2026

We love to see it!

Commenters say Tim Walz’s Somali fraud scheme is now in the open and will hopefully pull the Minnesota governor and many other Democrats down with him.

After nearly a decade of ignoring the fraud… Tim Walz and Keith Ellison’s glass house is falling down.



No more protecting fraudsters. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 8, 2026

They need to go to jail. And we need our money back — Gupperco (@Gupperco) January 8, 2026

Sadly, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see that stolen money.

Posters want the feds to hit other blue states participating in similar fraud.

Hopefully same happens in Ohio. — HAPPYMAMMA 😊🎗🇺🇸 (@FitnessMamma) January 8, 2026

maine, California, new york, Illinois, and iowa too — Concerned Cat (@TezNight) January 8, 2026

And California. And Washington. And so many other states.



There’s a nationwide epidemic of Somali fraud. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

I want nothing more than to see Walz is a damn jail cell over all of this. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

Ellison too. — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) January 8, 2026

No one is above the law‼️ pic.twitter.com/AIhm7BiGlx — Gregory Flap Cole (@Flap) January 8, 2026

We believe this is one time we should listen to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. ‘No one is above the law’ includes him, his Democrat buds, and the Somalis bilking the system.

Commenters say it’s a start, but we deserve more.

Keep up the good work!!👏🏻🙌🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/xqozzmL7Pw — Lolli (@Lolli2H) January 8, 2026

This is exactly what we voted for🔥 — jacksonanswers (@jacksonanswers) January 8, 2026

Getting what we voted for is one of the best feelings we know. Now it’s time for Walz and his fellow fraudsters to get what they deserve. Keep the raids coming!

