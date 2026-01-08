Distraction Action: Feds Raid Somali ‘Businesses’ While Leftists Rage Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Lying HACK! X TROUNCES Julia Ioffe for Trying to Use Minneapolis ICE Shooting...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 AM on January 08, 2026
ImgFlip

Angry leftists are taking to the streets in Minneapolis on Thursday, but federal agents aren’t taking a break. They’re busy cracking down on Somali fraud. Agents from the DHS, FBI, and IRS were caught on video removing boxes and other items from ‘businesses’ as the DOJ’s fraud investigation raids in Minnesota expand.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Life moves on despite leftists' agitation over Wednesday’s fatal ICE shooting.

In fact, some posters say their marches and protests in other parts of Minneapolis might be a much-needed break and boon for federal investigators.

We love to see it!

Commenters say Tim Walz’s Somali fraud scheme is now in the open and will hopefully pull the Minnesota governor and many other Democrats down with him.

Sadly, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see that stolen money.

Posters want the feds to hit other blue states participating in similar fraud.

We believe this is one time we should listen to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. ‘No one is above the law’ includes him, his Democrat buds, and the Somalis bilking the system.

Commenters say it’s a start, but we deserve more.

Getting what we voted for is one of the best feelings we know. Now it’s time for Walz and his fellow fraudsters to get what they deserve. Keep the raids coming!

