A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE

Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on June 28, 2025
imgflip

A few days ago, Texas teen Karmelo Anthony was indicted on first-degree murder charges related to the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Prosecutors accuse Anthony of stabbing Metcalf in the chest at a track meet, while Anthony's legal team claims he acted in self-defense.

When the story first broke earlier this year, supporters of Anthony raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that were used to buy a new house and vehicle, and the fundraiser stated the donations would not solely be used for Anthony's legal defense expenses.

The other day, it was reported the family submitted an Indigent Packet for court-appointed representation:

When the news broke, people wondered just what happened to all that money raised, and now one supporter is angry that Anthony's father is asking for another $1.4 million:

We don't blame her.

Everyone.

Called it.

Yeah, sadly.

Totally (not) a shock.

Kind of wild we all saw this coming, no?

It'll be interesting to see if the $1.4 million gets raised.

