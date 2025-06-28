A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE

A few days ago, Texas teen Karmelo Anthony was indicted on first-degree murder charges related to the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Prosecutors accuse Anthony of stabbing Metcalf in the chest at a track meet, while Anthony's legal team claims he acted in self-defense.

Advertisement

When the story first broke earlier this year, supporters of Anthony raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that were used to buy a new house and vehicle, and the fundraiser stated the donations would not solely be used for Anthony's legal defense expenses.

The other day, it was reported the family submitted an Indigent Packet for court-appointed representation:

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony submitted an Indigent Packet to the Collin County Court, requesting court-appointed legal representation as an indigent (financially destitute) defendant.



However, just 24 hours ago, the Anthony family updated their GiveSendGo campaign to reflect a need… pic.twitter.com/pUA04cyLix — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 26, 2025

When the news broke, people wondered just what happened to all that money raised, and now one supporter is angry that Anthony's father is asking for another $1.4 million:

Karmelo Anthony’s parents blew $532K on cars and a house and now his supporters are pissed! pic.twitter.com/7LoVZDvgOc — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 27, 2025

We don't blame her.

Who could’ve predicted this? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 27, 2025

Everyone.

Called it.

Yeah, sadly.

Totally (not) a shock.

Somehow they finally figured it out while I've known this for at least a month to two months now. https://t.co/2lkcFQlTzI — Handcup Official (@HandcupOfficial) June 28, 2025

Kind of wild we all saw this coming, no?

Donations were for the boys defense. The way his family have spent it tells us quite a bit about his upbringing. He killed an innocent white boy. Why would a person donate in the first place? Y’all been conned https://t.co/B7aNL7uBZq — Ixchel (@Ixchel2024) June 28, 2025

It'll be interesting to see if the $1.4 million gets raised.