Lefty Songwriter Blames American Sanctions for Communist Cuba's Lack of EVERYTHING

How many times has the Left told us communism is the solution to all our problems? That capitalism is bad, greedy, and disastrous?

Far too many to count.

But then, every time a communist country fails, they blame lack of access to capitalism for its failures.

Advertisement

As this Leftist songwriter is doing:

The reason why Cuba has nothing is because of American sanctions.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Kc3GuWb1z1 — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) June 25, 2025

Yeah, that's not it, champ.

Yeah, keep telling yourself that — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 28, 2025

Whatever helps them cope.

I was in Cuba recently-- I kept thinking if the US is so sure socialism is a failure, why don't they leave the country alone to fail, instead of throwing their weight around to prevent its success? — Alison Clement (@alisonclement) June 26, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, wait, she's serious.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

So the United States is the reason Cuba enforces the collective ownership of the means of production. 😐 — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) June 28, 2025

Make it make sense.

American sanctions did not prevent cuba from trading with other countries. Communism doesn’t work. — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) June 26, 2025

It fails every time it's tried.

Yet the USSR, one of the world’s largest food producers at the time, faced chronic food shortages.



It’s not the case of the big man fighting against the little guy, because even imperialist communist despotisms lacked food security. https://t.co/eT6HKY025z pic.twitter.com/5GLEvRpxKB — 🏴Togashi🏴 (@TheRealAraki) June 27, 2025

The common thread here is: communism sucks.

“America and Capitalism are both evil but Communism doesn’t work unless it has market access to American capitalism.” https://t.co/f5gDAoxkzK — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) June 27, 2025

That's the argument.

So without someone else they can’t thrive.

Sounds like they can’t thrive. — Billy Bragg chan (@babyYaga4) June 27, 2025

Communism never thrives.

Say that again, but listen to yourself this time. — Eric Tank (@sl7171) June 27, 2025

She won't get it.

You can't have it both ways, Commie.



Either socialism can produce ample abundance without the help of capitalists, or it's entirely dependent on the surpluses of capitalism.



And the US is the only country with Sanctions. So why is nobody else interested in trading with Cuba? https://t.co/ACUwjVEt03 — Grant Hurst 🦬🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@GrantGHurst) June 27, 2025

Pick one.

So for a socialist state to be successful it needs free trade with a capitalist state? https://t.co/S9OsHe8YK5 pic.twitter.com/BA7CVMSkY3 — Vulpinius (@Vulpinius) June 27, 2025

That's what she's saying.

Advertisement

Perfection.

Does the rest of the world have an embargo against Cuba? https://t.co/l1BqpKuk6Z — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) June 28, 2025

As far as we know, no.

By this logic Russia should be collapsing right now due to American sanctions. But they're doing way better now than under the commies https://t.co/TF1TI6PPn7 — Daniel (@aggrothemob) June 28, 2025

She's not using logic.

And yet Castro, his friends, family and mistresses never suffered. Isn’t it funny how that works out?? https://t.co/rO7gNuR3qS — Emma Hitchcock (@EmmaHitchcocked) June 28, 2025

The elites never do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.