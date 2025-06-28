WSJ: Nearly 2 Million People With Student Loans Expected to Have Their Wages...
Liz Warren Is Mad Her Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding Got Lost In...
Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
USA TODAY: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Aliens Is Getting ICE Agents Hurt
Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong...
Rep. Ritchie Torres Howls 'Racism!' at KBJ Critics, Conveniently Amnesiac About Biden's DE...
School Board Member Says the 'Client' of Public Schools Is 'Not the Parent,...
Leftist Lawsuit Absurdity: Unborn Get Citizenship, But Life ... Pfft, Optional
VIP
From Breakup Texts to Co-Parenting Peace, How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Human C...
White Privilege? NYC Mayoral Candidate Vows to Hike Property Taxes Based on Race
No Brainer, Unless You're a Democrat: California Rep Introduces Bill to End Taxpayer...
Breaking: October 7 Mastermind Reported Killed in Airstrike
VIP
OK, Democracy Dies In Darkness, but 'Journalism' Festers Behind WaPo's Paywall
Even Zoolander Wasn't This Dumb: Irony Alerts Blare as Ben Stiller Worries About...

Lefty Songwriter Blames American Sanctions for Communist Cuba's Lack of EVERYTHING

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on June 28, 2025

How many times has the Left told us communism is the solution to all our problems? That capitalism is bad, greedy, and disastrous?

Far too many to count.

But then, every time a communist country fails, they blame lack of access to capitalism for its failures.

Advertisement

As this Leftist songwriter is doing:

Yeah, that's not it, champ.

Whatever helps them cope.

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, wait, she's serious.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Make it make sense.

It fails every time it's tried.

Recommended

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
Advertisement

The common thread here is: communism sucks.

That's the argument.

Communism never thrives.

She won't get it.

Pick one.

That's what she's saying.

Advertisement

Perfection.

As far as we know, no.

She's not using logic.

The elites never do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CUBA ECONOMY FOREIGN POLICY TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
Liz Warren Is Mad Her Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding Got Lost In the Mail, Demands He Pay More Taxes
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Roasts Cari Champion for Not Watching the News Before Commenting on It
Brett T.
WSJ: Nearly 2 Million People With Student Loans Expected to Have Their Wages Garnished
Brett T.
Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong to Give a Healthy Boy Estrogen
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent justmindy
Advertisement