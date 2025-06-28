USA TODAY: Trump's Crackdown on Illegal Aliens Is Getting ICE Agents Hurt
Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on June 28, 2025
AngieArtist

The last day has been full of people making fun of Ketanji Brown Jackson and her juvenile grasp of the law. One part of her recent dissent has been overlooked, and it may be the most cringeworthy part of all. 

Yes, she really imagined what an alien come to earth may think about America.

She is the joke.

This is a great idea!

At least she knows what the aliens think or something. 

She can't define what a woman is, but she knows what Martians would think. 

Joe Biden had no idea about his 'contribution'. Someone may the choice, but it was not Joe Biden. 

Also, people on Mars would hate it so we should change it. 

Maybe she is a lizard person.

Deport the Martian!

