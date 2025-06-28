Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent

The last day has been full of people making fun of Ketanji Brown Jackson and her juvenile grasp of the law. One part of her recent dissent has been overlooked, and it may be the most cringeworthy part of all.

An underappreciated passage of Justice Jackson's dissent in CASA is her appeal to the authority of a fictional space alien. pic.twitter.com/IEzqHgIn7j — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) June 28, 2025

Yes, she really imagined what an alien come to earth may think about America.

Joke's on her: the Constitution is written on PARCHMENT.

7m https://t.co/LhTM1QUvxh — Stuart Creque (@creques) June 28, 2025

She is the joke.

They really need to start publishing LSAT scores of SC justices as part of the vetting process https://t.co/UNbXSbUe9N — Gen X Crusaders (@genxlifers) June 28, 2025

This is a great idea!

We can no longer ignore that an obvious DEI appointment has found nest in SCOTUS https://t.co/S1Ru1NFHN0 — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) June 28, 2025

At least she knows what the aliens think or something.

A Martian would probably wonder how KBJ, (Clearly unqualified to be in any court) got onto the Supreme Court to begin with. https://t.co/iJ6VTbqYXF — TheRandomVet (@TheRandomVet1) June 28, 2025

Also, Martians are from Mars. The "from another planet" reference is redundant. https://t.co/Cb4taijEpy pic.twitter.com/XyBCpF0pIK — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) June 28, 2025

Coming from someone who could not define what a Woman is in her confirmation hearing. https://t.co/7UpDvomq2U — Free Iran. Support Israel (@nelaforisrael) June 28, 2025

She can't define what a woman is, but she knows what Martians would think.

👽 👾 👽 🚀 🛸. Maybe when we’ve got some martians landing regularly we can revisit, Ketanji. https://t.co/FowgNye2wH — cantwejustallgetalong.☘️🇺🇸📚 (@colerya0115) June 28, 2025

Joe Biden's contribution to our Supreme Court https://t.co/A85n7fW9cZ — MarcusAIngram (@MarcusAIngram) June 28, 2025

Joe Biden had no idea about his 'contribution'. Someone may the choice, but it was not Joe Biden.

The irony is that if all the justices played the “if the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule” game, the rulings would be even more offensive to Justice Jackson’s sensibilities. https://t.co/BquNlR2JfG — Colin Smith (@Colin4Tradition) June 28, 2025

"I swear to uphold the Constitution."



"What good is this Constitution?" https://t.co/DRQJrLvWm9 — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) June 28, 2025

Also, people on Mars would hate it so we should change it.

It's not the martian in this passage that disturbs me. It's that she seems to identify with him. https://t.co/WUgiskzvRX — wheatweeds (@wheatweeds1) June 28, 2025

Maybe she is a lizard person.

The UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION applies to U.S. CITIZENS ONLY! The “Martian” violated our Laws the minute they stepped foot on our land, uninvited. So no, Illegals don’t get to break into our Homeland and then cry “USA CONSTITUTION & DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE”.… https://t.co/sf2EkAw5fS — Patriot Girl (@SheriMetras1) June 28, 2025

Deport the Martian!