Punk Duo Leads Crowd in 'Death to the IDF' Chant … at UK's Largest Music Festival

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 28, 2025
ImgFlip

You may or may not know that Glastonbury is the U.K.'s largest annual music festival … it's like Woodstock but every year. Among the acts this year was punk duo Bob Vylan, whom we've never heard of here, stateside. They decided to do Irish rappers Kneecap one better. Not only did they have Palestinian flags on stage with them — they led the massive crowd in a chant of "Death, Death to the IDF," which did not paraglide into the festival and slaughter everyone.

Just young people having fun at a music festival, like the innocent people in Israel on October 7.

Yeah, the BBC carried it live.

It certainly looks like they condoned it. They could have shut off the mics, or even better, vetted the acts.

Yeah, we see a border … the fence on which they posted the sign.

***

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN

