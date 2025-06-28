Punk Duo Leads Crowd in 'Death to the IDF' Chant … at UK's Largest Music Festival

You may or may not know that Glastonbury is the U.K.'s largest annual music festival … it's like Woodstock but every year. Among the acts this year was punk duo Bob Vylan, whom we've never heard of here, stateside. They decided to do Irish rappers Kneecap one better. Not only did they have Palestinian flags on stage with them — they led the massive crowd in a chant of "Death, Death to the IDF," which did not paraglide into the festival and slaughter everyone.

“Death to the IDF!”

“Free Palestine!”

“From the river to the sea!”



The crowd at #Glastonbury is ecstatic by the thought of genocide, they chant for ethnic cleansing and stripping Jews of their protection.



All in the name of fighting for humanity.



It feels like the 1930’s. pic.twitter.com/yUKJyEP5Uj — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 28, 2025

Just young people having fun at a music festival, like the innocent people in Israel on October 7.

Defunding the BBC never been so apealing — Public Rebellion (@PublicRebe11ion) June 28, 2025

Yeah, the BBC carried it live.

I am genuinely disgusted by this. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 28, 2025

It’s horrible. I’m ashamed and appalled that this is happening in Britain. My grandfather and great grandfather fought in the first and second world wars, for what? They didn’t fight for this. — Carol (@wastingmytime59) June 28, 2025

This is disgusting!!

Shame on you @BBC. — Idan Tendler (@IdanTendler) June 28, 2025

Free Palestine is a massive, racist, grifting hate-fest. This year, Glastonbury will be the icing on the cake. The irony of it being a music festival should not be lost on anyone.https://t.co/pNtsf7V85Y — Edward Solomon (@edsolomon) June 28, 2025

I am stunned! This is not just pure anti-Semitism, but hatred of Jews and Israel! Shouted out by a mentally and morally degenerate audience. The growing socio-political Islamism is bearing fruit. It is a true delight in destruction. — Joseph Turner (@Sailor_NDS) June 28, 2025

Nova Music Festival 2023 – Israelis massacred by Hamas. Glastonbury 2025 – UK artist chants death to the army that defends Israel and the free world. 🕯️ Is Glastonbury now a HamasUK branch? — Dr. Gil (@Dr__Gil) June 28, 2025

Bored trust fund kids are the most dangerous in the world. — COYSRTR (@CoysRtr) June 28, 2025

once a hippie festival with people promoting peace, it has been transformed to islamic death cult. GB is on the edge. — Tobias (@CfsWarrior) June 28, 2025

Dumbest knobs on planet earth.



Celebrating at a music fest, the terrorists that stormed a music fest and killed, kidnapped and raped, the music festival attendees. — The Wonder Year (@The_WonderYear) June 28, 2025

“Glastonbury Festival does not condone hate speech or incitement to violence of any kind from its performers.”



They literally platformed a band with one member on a terror charge. Riled up the festival to be the place for incitement.



This mess is all on you @glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/M6LCjj0bAW — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) June 28, 2025

It certainly looks like they condoned it. They could have shut off the mics, or even better, vetted the acts.

Banner placed on the fence encircling the Glastonbury Festival in the UK



🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/w8Qx8e8IfG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 28, 2025

Yeah, we see a border … the fence on which they posted the sign.

***