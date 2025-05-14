Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)

An amazing video has been released from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar back in March. It’s surveillance video from someone’s residence, and it clearly shows the ground shifting several feet. You’re going to want to watch this several times, focusing on a different area each time - there’s so much going on in this seismic vid.

Advertisement

Take a look (and then some more). (WATCH)

In this earthquake footage, you can see two sections of Earth's crust slide past each other.



Watch the ground on the other side of the fence 👀



And peep the destruction in the background. pic.twitter.com/y7XnYSIOVf — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 13, 2025

This earthquake was near you 😉 pic.twitter.com/goIRc7OU2E — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 13, 2025

Wow, I've never actually seen the effect of an earthquake. That's amazing. — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) May 13, 2025

This footage is crazy. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 13, 2025

We’ve watched it several times.

One poster says it’s hard for people to wrap their minds around an event like this because it seems so unreal.

Wow, fascinating! It looks fake, like our brains aren't wired to watch the ground just move. — X-ray (@XrayFactor) May 13, 2025

Did you catch the driveway cracking in the foreground? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 13, 2025

Yeah, that's what I was watching the first time though. Noticed the slab split and then come back together. Wild. — X-ray (@XrayFactor) May 13, 2025

Also the power transmission tower/pylon in the right top corner partially topples. — Terry (@Dackdoid) May 13, 2025

There’s so much happening in this short video.

One commenter says the strain on the power lines must have been insane since the ground shifted so far and so fast.

Did you not see the land shift like 10 feet? Surely the strain that put on the power lines was insane. It's perfectly reasonable to expect structures at ground zero of a 7.7 quake to get obliterated. — Bindle (@CryptoConserv) May 13, 2025

2 seconds, just scroll back and forth from 0:14 to 0:16. Absolutely humbling. Billions of tons of earth just, moves. The amount of energy involved is staggering. — ConradChadsmith 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇯🇵🇬🇧🇮🇪🇦🇺🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@ConradChadsmith) May 13, 2025

That's a pretty wild Strike Slip. Cool that it was caught on camera like that. — Dirk D. Sanchez (@Dirk_D_Sanchez) May 13, 2025

There’s so much going on. We suggest focusing on one object/area at a time and keep rewinding to get the full effect of every crazy thing happening in the video.