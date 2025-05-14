Double-Take Earthquake: Seismic Shift Video Will Have You Hitting Rewind to Take It All In (WATCH)

James Carville Goes Full Gollum and Claims Trump Hates His Voters and Wants...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 14, 2025
meme

An amazing video has been released from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar back in March. It’s surveillance video from someone’s residence, and it clearly shows the ground shifting several feet. You’re going to want to watch this several times, focusing on a different area each time - there’s so much going on in this seismic vid.

Take a look (and then some more). (WATCH)

We’ve watched it several times.

One poster says it’s hard for people to wrap their minds around an event like this because it seems so unreal.

There’s so much happening in this short video.

One commenter says the strain on the power lines must have been insane since the ground shifted so far and so fast.

There’s so much going on. We suggest focusing on one object/area at a time and keep rewinding to get the full effect of every crazy thing happening in the video.

