Open the Door to Cooperstown: MLB Lifts Lifetime Ban on Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

When baseball great Pete Rose died in 2024, the calls immediately went out for Major League Baseball (MLB) to reverse its lifetime ban of Rose, related to his gambling, and make Charlie Hustle eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Now, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has removed Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, and others from the 'permanently ineligible list.'

More from ESPN:

In a historic, sweeping decision, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday removed Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson and other deceased players from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list.

The all-time hit king and Jackson -- both longtime baseball pariahs stained by gambling, seen by MLB as the game's mortal sin -- are now eligible for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Manfred ruled that MLB's punishment of banned individuals ends upon their deaths.

'Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,' Manfred wrote in a letter to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov, who petitioned for Rose's removal from the list Jan. 8. 'Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.'

The 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees will be welcomed at Cooperstown July 25-28.

Baseball fans were unimpressed with Manfred's gesture.

Yeah.

And while Rose admitted to gambling, although he denied ever betting on his teams, the case against Jackson was much weaker.

Right up there with the pitch clock.

Yes. And by those standards, Rose qualifies.

Hard to reconcile this with MLB joining forces with online gambling outlets.

It's not the same game it used to be.

A fair question.

As it should.

'Say it ain't so, Joe.'

Correct.

None of that has any bearing on his record in baseball.

And lest we forget, what a record it was.

We'll see if Rose gets inducted on the first eligible ballot.

