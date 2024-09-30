Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue...
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes
WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad...
Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at...
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim...
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach...
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Resp...
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...

RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Baseball legend Pete Rose has died. He was 83 years old.

Advertisement

More from TMZ:

MLB legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, TMZ Sports has learned.

Rose, Major League Baseball's hit king, passed away earlier today at his home in Las Vegas.

Pete's agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the news, saying, "the family is asking for privacy at this time."

Pete was one of the greatest baseball players to ever grace a diamond, earning 17 All-Star Game nods, winning three World Series and the 1973 N.L. MVP.

He was one of the best to ever play the game.

Here's the announcement on SportsCenter.

A big loss for baseball.

Of course, one cannot talk about Pete Rose without talking about the lifetime ban he received from then-commisisioner of baseball Bartlett Giamatti, amid allegations he bet on sports, including baseball.

The decision divided baseball fans in the ensuing years with some arguing that he deserved to return to baseball and be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That never happened during Rose's life, alas.

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We'll be curious to see what MLB does now that Rose has passed away.

The lifetime ban is over.

Okay, this made us chuckle a little bit.

He played very hard.

He loved the game.

Very.

Advertisement

The post concludes:

Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance. #RIP

Yes, he did.

Post-baseball, he had some legal troubles including tax evasion. Rose did admit to gambling on baseball in a book published in 2004 and said it was his biggest regret.

And some fans believe -- given the induction of players who used performance enhancing drugs -- Rose deserved a pardon.

Solid advice.

The Reds inducted Rose into their Hall of Fame in 2016.

Rest in peace, Hit King.

Tags: BASEBALL CELEBRITIES DEATH MLB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Brett T.
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Brett T.
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue Tax Bill
justmindy
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate Amy Curtis
Advertisement