RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83

Baseball legend Pete Rose has died. He was 83 years old.

MLB legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83 💔 #RIP https://t.co/eEtJId815Z — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

More from TMZ:

MLB legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, TMZ Sports has learned. Rose, Major League Baseball's hit king, passed away earlier today at his home in Las Vegas. Pete's agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the news, saying, "the family is asking for privacy at this time." Pete was one of the greatest baseball players to ever grace a diamond, earning 17 All-Star Game nods, winning three World Series and the 1973 N.L. MVP.

He was one of the best to ever play the game.

Here's the announcement on SportsCenter.

Eduardo Perez announces on ESPN that Pete Rose passed away pic.twitter.com/joV7lePaou — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 30, 2024

A big loss for baseball.

RIP Pete Rose 😢



⚾️ Career .303 AVG

⚾️ 4256 career Hits

⚾️ 44 GM Hit Streak

⚾️ 17x All-Star

⚾️ 3x Batting Title

⚾️ 3x World Series Champpic.twitter.com/mmyvdQ53Pq — Fliff (@fliff) September 30, 2024

Of course, one cannot talk about Pete Rose without talking about the lifetime ban he received from then-commisisioner of baseball Bartlett Giamatti, amid allegations he bet on sports, including baseball.

The decision divided baseball fans in the ensuing years with some arguing that he deserved to return to baseball and be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That never happened during Rose's life, alas.

Truly disgusting that the MLB and their writers didn’t vote Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame while he was alive.



A real tragedy that he did not get to see himself in the Hall of Fame. No player deserved to be in the Hall over him.



RIP the Hit King. YOU DESERVED BETTER.



🕊️🕊️🕊️ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 30, 2024

We'll be curious to see what MLB does now that Rose has passed away.

Now that his lifetime ban is over let's get him in the Hall of Fame. — Mark (@markkrit) September 30, 2024

The lifetime ban is over.

A sad day for baseball and for people trying to spell posthumously on the first try. https://t.co/lFXMY0lBoR — Steve Kt (@SteveintheKT) September 30, 2024

Okay, this made us chuckle a little bit.

Pete Rose was not perfect but he played the game one way and that’s hard. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/IJL3xeqRPu — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 30, 2024

He played very hard.

Three pieces of advice from Pete Rose to younger baseball players.



1) Be aggressive



2) Be more aggressive



3) Never be satisfied



pic.twitter.com/sVWMu5g3Tq — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 30, 2024

He loved the game.

This picture goes hard!



RIP Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/x6UYts1VY0 — JDiaz (@longlostDiaz) September 30, 2024

Very.

There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did.



Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that.



Today, let’s just say thanks to… pic.twitter.com/pXgnSZXUZg — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

The post concludes:

Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance. #RIP

Yes, he did.

Pete Rose did nothing wrong.



He never got the apology he deserved. One of MLB's greatest failures.



Put him in the Hall of Fame TODAY. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 30, 2024

Post-baseball, he had some legal troubles including tax evasion. Rose did admit to gambling on baseball in a book published in 2004 and said it was his biggest regret.

And some fans believe -- given the induction of players who used performance enhancing drugs -- Rose deserved a pardon.

You owe it to yourself to be the best you can possibly be - in baseball and in life. -Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/4qsKEUFrDy — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 30, 2024

Solid advice.

The Reds inducted Rose into their Hall of Fame in 2016.

Rest in peace, Hit King.