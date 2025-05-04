Minneapolis Is COOKED: Tim Walz Serves Up Soft-on-Crime Policies That HARM Law-Abiding Citizens

We Most Certainly Do Not! Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says We Need a U.N.-Led...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrats love criminals. More to the point, they love the chaos created by criminals. Because it gives the Democrats unlimited power over a fearful, cowed population.

Advertisement

Tim Walz's failed leadership in Minnesota has driven Minneapolis into the ground, and here's another example of his handiwork:

Just maddening.

Criminals get set free to rob and harm citizens, and the innocent pay the price.

This was the inevitable outcome of defunding the police.

His code talk to this white restaurant owner: 'I don't care about you or your business, or the people you employ.'

Might as well close all the prisons and courts at this point. If 50 arrests isn't enough for substantial prison time, nothing is.

Tim Walz loves criminals, as all good Democrats do.

And if the restaurant owner does anything to stop this guy, he'll go to prison for years.

Gwen Walz is just as nuts as her husband.

It needs a complete overhaul.

It's not easy to pull up stakes and move, but sometimes it's necessary.

They'll crack down on vigilantes.

An absolute travesty.

It's that simple.

Vote the bums out.

Tags: CRIME MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA RESTAURANT ROBBERY THEFT

