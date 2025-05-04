Minneapolis Is COOKED: Tim Walz Serves Up Soft-on-Crime Policies That HARM Law-Abiding Citizens

Democrats love criminals. More to the point, they love the chaos created by criminals. Because it gives the Democrats unlimited power over a fearful, cowed population.

Tim Walz's failed leadership in Minnesota has driven Minneapolis into the ground, and here's another example of his handiwork:

A restaurant owner in Minneapolis was robbed by a man with 50 PRIOR ARRESTS



After the thief's arrest, he was released from custody and robbed the owner's restaurant AGAIN



This is how Gov. Tim Walz treats criminals in his state. They're just set free!pic.twitter.com/28gilVXk39 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 2, 2025

Just maddening.

Criminals get set free to rob and harm citizens, and the innocent pay the price.

It's the Derek Chauvin effect. They destroyed formal authority in Minneapolis and now the ferals run the show — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) May 2, 2025

This was the inevitable outcome of defunding the police.

But he can code talk to white folk! — Pedro (@iu77bu81) May 2, 2025

His code talk to this white restaurant owner: 'I don't care about you or your business, or the people you employ.'

50 arrests and still walking free, at this point, Minnesota isn’t enforcing laws, they’re running a rewards program for criminals. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 2, 2025

Might as well close all the prisons and courts at this point. If 50 arrests isn't enough for substantial prison time, nothing is.

Fifty prior arrests. Robs a business. Gets released. Robs it again.

This is state-sponsored crime.

Tim Walz is running a revolving door for thugs. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) May 2, 2025

Tim Walz loves criminals, as all good Democrats do.

He'll just keep robbing them until something is done. This is what causes people to take crap like this in their own hands. Then you have an upstanding citizen doing time for protecting themselves when the law will not. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 2, 2025

And if the restaurant owner does anything to stop this guy, he'll go to prison for years.

His wife literally said she kept the windows open because she enjoyed the smell of businesses burning during the George Floyd terrorist riots — Trump World (@Louaye1980) May 2, 2025

Gwen Walz is just as nuts as her husband.

The system is broken and needs to be changed. #KohlerforMNGov https://t.co/rkpGmRp14H — Brad Kohler for Minnesota Governor (@KohlerForMNGov) May 4, 2025

It needs a complete overhaul.

Quit living in places and opening places of business where the government is run by clowns.



One day you’ll learn. https://t.co/4CcZZ2woIR — Travis Heckel (@HeckelTravis) May 4, 2025

It's not easy to pull up stakes and move, but sometimes it's necessary.

Do you like vigilantes? Because this is how you get vigilantes. https://t.co/SmkaoHvLRD — NJ1 (@NJankov1) May 4, 2025

They'll crack down on vigilantes.

What a travesty of justice. https://t.co/9rd5eNFizk — DaugustArt - Tmary (@daugustart2006) May 4, 2025

An absolute travesty.

Democrat politicians and judges don’t enforce laws against *certain* groups. The consequences are real, but people keep voting for them. Don’t like it? Don’t feel safe? Don’t vote for them! https://t.co/rcrYInMkzi — Matt Dogali 🇺🇸 (@dogali) May 3, 2025

It's that simple.

Vote the bums out.