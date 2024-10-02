INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose From Hall of Fame

Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...
Amy Curtis
October 02, 2024
AP Photo/File

When baseball great Pete Rose died on Monday at the age of 83, everyone's mind immediately went to one place: the Hall of Fame.

Rose was given a lifetime ban because of his gambling, and his post-baseball conduct (including tax evasion) didn't help his case much.

But this writer contends what matters is his record as a player. That is stellar and deserving of induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The MLB posted a condolence honoring Rose, but it did not go well for them.

Here's the post:

And here's just a sample of the reactions. You'll notice a common theme:

He should've been inducted while he was alive.

It probably was.

Impressive.

+1000 for the play on a Shakespeare quote.

Oooh, and a Will Smith Oscars reference.

Yes.

Especially considering others who have been inducted -- like Barry Bonds -- and the fact MLB has opening embraced betting on the sport now.

He was clearly persona non grata to them.

It's embarrassing for baseball as an organization.

This is a longer post, but worth the read:

The post continues:

I think the last question is NO. I have seen sources indicating that he definitely bet on his own games, and he insisted he never bet against his own team. And I don’t see any evidence contradicting that last point. But I am very open to being proven wrong.

It seems to me that if they can’t prove that he bet against his own team, then I don’t see what the problem is as far as MLB is concerned. if you bet against your team, it creates a temptation to throw games and obviously that’s really terrible for the sport. But you bet for your team, then you’re giving yourself an incentive to try even harder to win. Arguably that’s good for the sport.

And here’s another question: isn’t it all kind of moot now, anyway?

With all this online sports betting these days you can be sure almost every ball player is gambling on their own games unless the leagues have taken extraordinary measures to stop them from doing it. Like I am talking about required surveillance of these ball players that I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t be putting up with. You’d have to be in all of their phones, all of their computers and so forth and so on, to make sure they don’t download a gambling app. And I guess they’d have to do the same thing for all their friends and family. I just don’t think it’s possible to enforce any kind of rule on gambling anymore in today’s environment

And I’m not limiting that to baseball 

So I get why in pre-internet times they might’ve wanted to make an example of Pete Rose, to try to discourage others from doing the same thing, but my guess is that the horses are out of the barn now. My guess is probably everyone is gambling on their own games. And so then to keep Rose out of the Hall of Fame because he broke a rule that isn’t really being enforced … Just seems petty. It’s like going after a person for speeding because they went 5 miles over the speed limit when we all know everyone does that. Especially now that he has passed on

Again I’m open to being proven wrong on these points but it just seems illogical to keep him out of the Hall of Fame

Incidentally, if you want to know why there’s been an explosion of these gambling apps in the last few years I believe it’s traced to a Supreme Court decision striking down a pretty ridiculous congressional law that required state legislatures to ban sports gambling. Congress could’ve probably passed a direct ban on sports gambling and they could do it probably today but they didn’t and haven’t. Instead Congress thought they could tell a state legislature what laws they had to pass and I think the Supreme Court was right to laugh that out of court. 

Should be banned now? I don’t like gambling but I’m of two minds about banning it, between “gambling is bad” and my more libertarian instincts. But I feel a lot stronger that online gambling shouldn’t be allowed. There are too many dangers that the person on the other end isn’t even 18 or of sound mind. I am still of two minds, but I’m much more sympathetic to the idea that any gambling that happens needs to have a certain amount of “meat space” connection

All excellent points.

For this writer, Pete Rose was a phenomenal baseball player. He had a career .303 batting average, 4,256 career hits, 44 game hit streak, was an All Star 17 times, won the World Series three times. That's some darned good baseball.

And that should be the only criteria that matters when it comes to induction.

We'll see if MLB gives into the pressure and does the right thing.

