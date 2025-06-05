House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal Aliens

AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
Doug P. | 2:48 PM on June 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats, as Chuck Schumer is on tape admitting, had a goal of providing a "pathway to citizenship" for tens of millions of people in the U.S. illegally. The Biden administration invited the invasion while the Dems' eyes lit up at the sight of the people they hoped would end up future voters.

Now the Dems are melting down because this is happening:

The House Dems are now doing more flailing with a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asking for answers to their questions about "non-criminal" illegals while hoping nobody sees the contradiction: 

"No one is above the law" has been temporarily suspended.

The Democrats freaking out must mean good things are happening:

Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) and House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie G. Thompson (MS-02) today led 84 House Democrats in an oversight letter of inquiry to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem seeking answers regarding the rise in ICE employing its masked, plainclothes officers to detain non-violent, law-abiding immigrants immediately following and in coordination with the dismissal of their existing deportation cases by DHS attorneys. 

"Law-abiding" illegal aliens? Nice try, Dems.

So very many of the illegals being taken into custody and deported are criminals wanted in other countries or are human traffickers, pedophiles, rapists or murderers. These are the Democrat "priorities." 

Also could a reporter ask these Democrats exactly why the ICE agents feel the need to keep their identities hidden? Hint: It's because their side would dox them and their families. 

