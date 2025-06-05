House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal Aliens

The Democrats, as Chuck Schumer is on tape admitting, had a goal of providing a "pathway to citizenship" for tens of millions of people in the U.S. illegally. The Biden administration invited the invasion while the Dems' eyes lit up at the sight of the people they hoped would end up future voters.

Advertisement

Now the Dems are melting down because this is happening:

ICE made the most immigrant arrests in a single day in its history Tuesday, detaining more than 2,200 people, according to a source familiar with the arrests and an ICE spokesperson who confirmed the numbers, as the agency responds to pressure from the White House to rapidly… — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2025

The House Dems are now doing more flailing with a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asking for answers to their questions about "non-criminal" illegals while hoping nobody sees the contradiction:

Masked ICE agents are staking out courthouses, flouting asylum law, and detaining non-violent, non-criminal immigrants going through our system the right way.

@BennieGThompson and I led 84 Democrats in demanding answers from Sec. Noem about this authoritarian crackdown. pic.twitter.com/RtYCCpaU9Q — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) June 5, 2025

"No one is above the law" has been temporarily suspended.

The Democrats freaking out must mean good things are happening:

Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) and House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie G. Thompson (MS-02) today led 84 House Democrats in an oversight letter of inquiry to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem seeking answers regarding the rise in ICE employing its masked, plainclothes officers to detain non-violent, law-abiding immigrants immediately following and in coordination with the dismissal of their existing deportation cases by DHS attorneys.

"Law-abiding" illegal aliens? Nice try, Dems.

By definition, the illegals are not law abiding, because they are in the country illegally. — Antonio Graceffo (@Brooklynmonk) June 5, 2025

So very many of the illegals being taken into custody and deported are criminals wanted in other countries or are human traffickers, pedophiles, rapists or murderers. These are the Democrat "priorities."

The “law-abiding” part of this is a lie. They violated the law when they came here without permission. Now they are suffering the consequences. They are illegal aliens, period. https://t.co/3WGVyL7uBM — Rooster Talks (@jonnymarine09) June 5, 2025

Also could a reporter ask these Democrats exactly why the ICE agents feel the need to keep their identities hidden? Hint: It's because their side would dox them and their families.