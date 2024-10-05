Rabid Leftist Napoleon Dynamite Look-Alike with a Newsletter is Big MAD Elon Attended...
Sen. Chuck Schumer: The Only Way America Has a Bright Future Is to Embrace All the Immigrants

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

According to Sen. Chuck Schumer, America has a shortage of workers because American citizens just aren't reproducing. "The only way we're going to have a great future in America" is by finding a path to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. No one on the conservative side of the aisle has a problem with legal immigration. But Schumer's "path to citizenship" isn't about that.

Legal immigrant Elon Musk posted the clip:

They're working on making them legal immigrants.

They want those illegals to vote so badly.

***

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DREAMERS ELON MUSK ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

