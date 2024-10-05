Sen. Chuck Schumer: The Only Way America Has a Bright Future Is to Embrace All the Immigrants

According to Sen. Chuck Schumer, America has a shortage of workers because American citizens just aren't reproducing. "The only way we're going to have a great future in America" is by finding a path to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. No one on the conservative side of the aisle has a problem with legal immigration. But Schumer's "path to citizenship" isn't about that.

Legal immigrant Elon Musk posted the clip:

Kamala is straight-up admitting it.



Here she is calling for a "pathway to citizenship" for millions of illegal immigrants she let into the country.



This was last week. pic.twitter.com/wgHTRuEdWb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024

Chuck Schumer supports abortion so that the US population decreases and is replaced by illegals — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 4, 2024

"for all 11,000,000 or however many"



It's more like 25-30+ million... — Unbiased Crime Report (@UnbiasedCrime) October 4, 2024

They don't even try to hide the fact they want to provide citizenship to +15 million illegal immigrants. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 4, 2024

This is about control of the continent by one party. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) October 4, 2024

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because "we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to." Schumer then calls for amnesty for "all 11 million or however many" illegal immigrants in the U.S. — Bella (@stockbella) October 4, 2024

Chuck Schumer is a disgusting dirtbag. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 4, 2024

It's hilarious when they admit a failed disastrous policy while they are trying to justify a new disastrous policy. — PJGlassey (@RealPJGlassey) October 5, 2024

Translation: “Dreamers are nice, but this is all about VOTERS!” Blue voters, that is. — Woke Neanderthal (@NiceNeanderthal) October 5, 2024

America, please be aware, now more than ever, the Dems need their new voters to register!pic.twitter.com/I02pfAG89f — 💐Gigi💐 (@LovelyGigi33) October 4, 2024

There's a word for this in a combustion engine. It's called flooding the system, and it never works. — Gucci.koin 🔮 (@isaactdozier) October 5, 2024

They should be vetted! We don't need 11 million or however many workers. Immigration should be gradual so people assimilate into our culture. — Nancy Howard (@Nanette9786) October 5, 2024

Legal immigrants mate — Jess Gray (@stevlla24) October 5, 2024

They're working on making them legal immigrants.

When Chuck Schumer says “short of workers” he means “short of voters”. They will cheat using mail in ballots and illegal immigrants. — Patrick Kerby (@Patrickkerby58) October 5, 2024

Just replace the word workers with the words voters that's their ultimate goal. Putting the American people second and of course the ones that are paying for all this. The Dems are villains to the American system and way of life — Tom Brooks 🙏❤️🌝🌞⭐️" Persevere - Everyday" (@aprofitableday) October 4, 2024

They want those illegals to vote so badly.

