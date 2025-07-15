Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...
WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's...
Understanding Biden's Autopen: How It Fueled the Biggest Scandal In Modern U.S. History
It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt...
Release the Cringe: Hank Johnson Drops His Long-UN-Awaited Follow-Up Single to 'No Kings'
SCOTUS Decision has Linda McMahon Ready to Work Her Way Out of...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Will Help Find the TOP 100 Violent Illegal Aliens and...
Multiple Victims, Including Trooper, Reported Shot at Baptist Church in Kentucky; Two Dead
Columnist Is Seeing a Lot of Posts About Trump's 'Alleged' Assassination Attempt
Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining
Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents
It's the New British 'Culture': Keep Cool In the Summer By ... Putting...

NBC News Tries to Sweep Biden's Pardon Problem Under the Rug With the LAMEST 'Gotcha' EVER

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 AM on July 15, 2025
Artist Angie

Over the last 48 hours, there has been a lot of talk about the latest Biden administration scandal to emerge: his numerous pardons, including those of Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci. We mentioned this previously here and here.

Advertisement

It's bad news for Biden, but even worse news for the high-profile recipients of those pardons, because those pardons might not be valid.

But NBC News, ever the propagandists for the DNC, think they've put an end to this case with the lamest 'gotcha' this writer has ever seen.

Behold:

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

Here's what Ryan Nobles and Melanie Zanona write:

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been leading the probe into Joe Biden’s cognitive state during his presidency, with Republicans alleging that Biden's occasional use of an “autopen” to sign documents — a practice other presidents have done as well — demonstrated that he wasn’t fully in control or aware of what his administration was doing.

But documents show that some of the letters and subpoena notices Comer has sent out in connection to his investigation have been signed using a digital signature — not written by the congressman himself.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly pushed the autopen theory to undermine Biden and his policies. In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the matter and said it was “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.” Biden has denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous and false.”

We do not despise the media enough.

The question is not about the use of autopen, per se, but whether Biden authorized, consented to, and was aware of who was being pardoned (or if staffers were making those decisions). Only Biden, as president, had the Constitutional authority to do so.

Recommended

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nobles and Zanona (and their editors) should be fired for failing to understand this basic Constitutional concept. And if they do understand it, they should be fired for journalistic malpractice.

This writer has an English degree and a nursing degree, and even she gets it.

They're not journalists. They're stenographers.

Both is good.

They're journalists for NBC News. They sold their souls for the byline.

Yes, it is.

Works for us.

This writer laughed. Hard.

Not even remotely in question.

Advertisement

And we bet if we asked Comer about it, he'd recall doing so.

Biden? Not so much.

They cannot stop being stupid. It's in their DNA.

We do not have the capacity to hate them as much as we should.

Well said.

We're all laughing at you, NBC 'News.'

Great job.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JAMES COMER JOE BIDEN LIZ CHENEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt on Adam Schiff's Head and HOOBOY
Sam J.
WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)
Sam J.
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just 1 Big EMBARRASSING Problem
Sam J.
Release the Cringe: Hank Johnson Drops His Long-UN-Awaited Follow-Up Single to 'No Kings'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement