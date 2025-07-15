NBC News Tries to Sweep Biden's Pardon Problem Under the Rug With the LAMEST 'Gotcha' EVER

Over the last 48 hours, there has been a lot of talk about the latest Biden administration scandal to emerge: his numerous pardons, including those of Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci. We mentioned this previously here and here.

It's bad news for Biden, but even worse news for the high-profile recipients of those pardons, because those pardons might not be valid.

But NBC News, ever the propagandists for the DNC, think they've put an end to this case with the lamest 'gotcha' this writer has ever seen.

Behold:

The House Oversight Committee chair used a digital signature to send out letters and subpoena notices related to the Biden autopen investigation. https://t.co/Worzea6MN6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2025

Here's what Ryan Nobles and Melanie Zanona write:

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been leading the probe into Joe Biden’s cognitive state during his presidency, with Republicans alleging that Biden's occasional use of an “autopen” to sign documents — a practice other presidents have done as well — demonstrated that he wasn’t fully in control or aware of what his administration was doing. But documents show that some of the letters and subpoena notices Comer has sent out in connection to his investigation have been signed using a digital signature — not written by the congressman himself. Trump and his allies have repeatedly pushed the autopen theory to undermine Biden and his policies. In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the matter and said it was “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.” Biden has denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous and false.”

The question is not about the use of autopen, per se, but whether Biden authorized, consented to, and was aware of who was being pardoned (or if staffers were making those decisions). Only Biden, as president, had the Constitutional authority to do so.

Nobles and Zanona (and their editors) should be fired for failing to understand this basic Constitutional concept. And if they do understand it, they should be fired for journalistic malpractice.

This isn’t journalism; this is a shameless effort to launder Democrat talking points. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 15, 2025

You're either being disingenuous you're an idiot. I'm thinking a little bit of both... pic.twitter.com/jLWIPtXx8C — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) July 15, 2025

People with souls would be embarrassed of this — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 15, 2025

This why people hate you. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 15, 2025

OK - we'll make a deal --- the House Oversight Letters AND all the Biden pardons are both null and void — Bill Speros (@billsperos) July 15, 2025

Yes, using an autopen for cover letters and routine forms is not in question. https://t.co/AFBJv2oEgS — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 15, 2025

The issue isn't whether a digital signature is sufficient. The issue is whether the pardon power was exercised by the only person with that power. Stop being stupid. https://t.co/naLcpLRE4h — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 15, 2025

Periodic reminder that you are physically incapable of hating the media as much as they deserve to be hated. https://t.co/ljuSn3052i — RBe (@RBPundit) July 15, 2025

Guys, the issue isn't the *use* of an autopen. Everyone uses autopens. The issue is that the chief executive had no idea what was going on, and he was the leader of the free world. Thank you for coming to my TED talk. https://t.co/QT3zUqjm6a — Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) July 15, 2025

Needed this laugh today https://t.co/ZgctIqVXli — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 15, 2025

