Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony Fauci to the DOJ

In light of reporting from the New York Times that seems to undermine the slew of pardons issued by Joe Biden, Senator Rand Paul has decided to reissue his criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to the DOJ:

Today I will reissue my criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to Trump DOJ! https://t.co/trIhJHAOlx — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2025

To this we say, GOOD.

At the beginning of July, Paul was ready to subpoena Fauci, knowing full well Fauci couldn't lie under oath because -- while he'd been issued a pardon (and even that's in question now) -- Fauci wouldn't be protected from prosecution for process crimes committed during his testimony.

Presidents can pardon by autopen.



How else did Jimmy Carter pardon 200,000 people? — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) July 14, 2025

The question is not the autopen, per se.

It's Joe Biden's comprehension and awareness of the pardons being issued. There isn't a doubt in this writer's mind that Jimmy Carter was fully aware.

She cannot say the same about Biden.

Senator. You know he got a pardon. How about you also Subpoena him to testify under oath. Now that he's received a pardon he will legally have to tell you the full truth or risk jail. — TF (@SBLvibes) July 14, 2025

As we mentioned above, Paul plans on doing that, too.

And then Biden comes out and says he approved the use of the auto pen and once again Fauci cannot be touched. But we appreciate the effort — Andy (@andygrizz1167) July 14, 2025

Get Biden and his staffers to testify about this. It'll be very easy to poke holes in those stories.

You need to issue criminal referrals to all that were “pardoned” with this big autopen scandal https://t.co/Fnqv7rFJP1 — Justin (@KDsquadPAPA) July 14, 2025

If nothing else, it creates a legal challenge to the pardons and pushes the courts to rule.

Justice must be served👇👇👇 https://t.co/sSkJ7N1NZt — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 14, 2025

Yes, it must.

🚨 BREAKING: Rand Paul will be re-issuing his CRIMINAL REFERRAL to the DOJ for Anthony Fauci, after his “pardon” was confirmed to be issued by a late-night autopen



Fauci lied REPEATEDLY in front of Congress and shaking while doing so.



He’s guilty of perjury. LOCK HIM UP. pic.twitter.com/dmNSLnEClt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2025

At a minimum, perjury.

Perjury is a crime. And Fauci must be held accountable. https://t.co/a1IlzAm154 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2025

Here's hoping he is.