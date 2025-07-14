Good Luck With This! Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Is Just As Radical As Zohran...
Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony Fauci to the DOJ

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 14, 2025
Sarah D.

In light of reporting from the New York Times that seems to undermine the slew of pardons issued by Joe Biden, Senator Rand Paul has decided to reissue his criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to the DOJ:

To this we say, GOOD.

At the beginning of July, Paul was ready to subpoena Fauci, knowing full well Fauci couldn't lie under oath because -- while he'd been issued a pardon (and even that's in question now) -- Fauci wouldn't be protected from prosecution for process crimes committed during his testimony.

The question is not the autopen, per se.

It's Joe Biden's comprehension and awareness of the pardons being issued. There isn't a doubt in this writer's mind that Jimmy Carter was fully aware.

She cannot say the same about Biden.

As we mentioned above, Paul plans on doing that, too.

Get Biden and his staffers to testify about this. It'll be very easy to poke holes in those stories.

If nothing else, it creates a legal challenge to the pardons and pushes the courts to rule.

Yes, it must.

At a minimum, perjury.

Here's hoping he is.

