Your Autopen Pardon Has No Power Here! Rand Paul Is Preparing to Subpoena Tony Fauci

Calling Tony Fauci a Bond supervillain probably gives him too much credit. He's far too weasely to ever command an army of followers or achieve world domination. No, he's more like the scientist who aids the supervillain in his nefarious plans.

Kind of like Dr. No to Klaus Schwab's Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Regardless of where he falls in the hierarchy of villainy, however, it appears that his time for accountability may be coming soon, autopen pardon or no autopen pardon.

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul announced that he is preparing to subpoena Fauci to testify about his role in the development of COVID-19. As Nick Sortor notes below, because of his pardon, he will not be able to slither out of testifying by invoking the Fifth Amendment.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul is preparing to SUBPOENA Dr. Fauci to testify about his role in COVID-19



Since Fauci accepted a “pardon” from Biden, he is NOT allowed to plead the fifth in this instance.



And if he lies under oath, he can be ARRESTED for perjury.



Fauci is SWEATING… pic.twitter.com/15CSiFY8Th — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

Senator Paul is a bit of a controversial figure among conservatives now due to his opposition to the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' but if there is one thing Americans know about him, it is that he is committed to making Fauci face justice sooner or later.

Paul appeared on Fox News yesterday to announce his plans, noting that Fauci IS going to have to testify ... willingly or unwillingly.

The Senate is now gearing up to subpoena Fauci to testify under oath. The American people deserve complete transparency on the origins of COVID-19. The pandemic killed millions of people and shut down global economies.



Federal and state governments used the pandemic as a… pic.twitter.com/RwXE9Ksy37 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

Paul did his best to hold Fauci's feet to the fire during the last administration, of course, but was always obstructed by the Biden administration and the Republicans' minority position in the Senate.

But there are many new sheriffs in town now, and they have no interest in protecting Fauci. On the contrary, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said, in so many words, that Fauci is DIRECTLY liable for creating the virus and the pandemic.

🚨 WOW! RFK Jr. just said he believes Fauci received a “pardon” because he was liable for creating the coronavirus



Fauci MUST be dragged to testify in front of Congress NOW! If he lies, ARREST HIM ON THE SPOT!



He should NOT be a free man. pic.twitter.com/9mQ930ytng — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

As Sortor also noted here and in his first above, Fauci's autopen pardon does not protect him from perjury charges should he lie to Paul under oath again.

That pardon isn’t legal either https://t.co/E4jvKeNlH8 — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 1, 2025

Also, there is that.

Obviously, we can't blame anyone for being skeptical, since this has happened before, with no result.

But the situation is significantly different in 2025 than it was for the previous four years.

This is actually quite different, given he’s no longer in power, and HHS can provide any and all info Rand needs to nab Fauci. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

We're certain that RFK Jr. will give the Senate all the receipts it asks for and more.

The Department of Justice is also being led by people now who, unlike Merrick Garland, would have no compunction about a criminal referral for Fauci.

It's probably a good idea to maintain some healthy skepticism, but there's also nothing wrong with hoping that justice will finally be served.

About time. The American people deserve answers, not excuses. Kudos to Rand Paul for standing up for truth and justice. 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/1JBema86oW — Eulalia (@hakan_yalak) July 1, 2025

Rand Paul kicked the s*** out of Fauci the last time he had him for questioning. Looking forward to seeing it again, maybe he can finish the job.

Fauci is a monster that needs to be put away one way or another. The whole world deserves to know his crimes.

All of them. https://t.co/rGaZMzvYyl — Masato (@MasatoToys) July 1, 2025

We're of half a mind that we'd love to see Fauci try to defy the subpoena.

Because watching him get perp-walked out of his home in an orange jumpsuit and leg irons is an image Americans have been dying to see for years.

They'd have to prove a lie, which he has no problem doing, lying. Man, I want this bastard punished. https://t.co/03KcYmvAC9 — Freedomstein Munster (@FreedomsteinM) July 1, 2025

Paul already has a great deal of proof that Fauci was lying before. The question is whether or not he will try to lie again.

Again, we kind of hope he does.

The most despicable human alive. mRNA gain of function and consequences cannot be hidden or obfuscated. But why would someone hate others so much as to do this, and do it gladly? God have mercy on his soul! https://t.co/dWlLIQuF7Z — Galaxydoc Market (@galaxydocmarket) July 1, 2025

God had better have mercy. Because Paul won't.

This is the best news tonight as my 2 vaccinated friends both diagnosed with rare cancers and another with turbo pancreatic cancer. Two have died and my other friend is awaiting news from MD about treatment even though there is no cure. All diagnosed last year. https://t.co/YVvNpB7cdT — Pamela Gethard (@pamela_gethard) July 1, 2025

About freaking time!!

Fauci needs to rot in jail for life. https://t.co/0tK16m6z4G — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) June 30, 2025

And that is the moderate position.

Others (this writer included) would like to see him enjoy the same fate he subjected beagle puppies to.

We likely won't get either of those outcomes, but there's no question that Fauci will be in a very difficult position when Paul issues his subpoena.

Either he lies again and gets prosecuted for perjury, or he has to come clean, admit he lied in the past, and hope that his fake blanket pardon holds up to legal scrutiny.

Either way, it is long past time to watch that weasel squirm.