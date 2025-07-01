Your Autopen Pardon Has No Power Here! Rand Paul Is Preparing to Subpoena Tony Fauci

DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Twitchy

Calling Tony Fauci a Bond supervillain probably gives him too much credit. He's far too weasely to ever command an army of followers or achieve world domination. No, he's more like the scientist who aids the supervillain in his nefarious plans. 

Kind of like Dr. No to Klaus Schwab's Ernst Stavro Blofeld. 

Regardless of where he falls in the hierarchy of villainy, however, it appears that his time for accountability may be coming soon, autopen pardon or no autopen pardon. 

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul announced that he is preparing to subpoena Fauci to testify about his role in the development of COVID-19. As Nick Sortor notes below, because of his pardon, he will not be able to slither out of testifying by invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Senator Paul is a bit of a controversial figure among conservatives now due to his opposition to the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' but if there is one thing Americans know about him, it is that he is committed to making Fauci face justice sooner or later. 

Paul appeared on Fox News yesterday to announce his plans, noting that Fauci IS going to have to testify ... willingly or unwillingly. 

Paul did his best to hold Fauci's feet to the fire during the last administration, of course, but was always obstructed by the Biden administration and the Republicans' minority position in the Senate. 

But there are many new sheriffs in town now, and they have no interest in protecting Fauci. On the contrary, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said, in so many words, that Fauci is DIRECTLY liable for creating the virus and the pandemic. 

As Sortor also noted here and in his first above, Fauci's autopen pardon does not protect him from perjury charges should he lie to Paul under oath again. 

Also, there is that. 

Obviously, we can't blame anyone for being skeptical, since this has happened before, with no result.

But the situation is significantly different in 2025 than it was for the previous four years. 

We're certain that RFK Jr. will give the Senate all the receipts it asks for and more. 

The Department of Justice is also being led by people now who, unlike Merrick Garland, would have no compunction about a criminal referral for Fauci. 

It's probably a good idea to maintain some healthy skepticism, but there's also nothing wrong with hoping that justice will finally be served.

We're of half a mind that we'd love to see Fauci try to defy the subpoena. 

Because watching him get perp-walked out of his home in an orange jumpsuit and leg irons is an image Americans have been dying to see for years. 

Paul already has a great deal of proof that Fauci was lying before. The question is whether or not he will try to lie again. 

Again, we kind of hope he does. 

God had better have mercy. Because Paul won't. 

And that is the moderate position. 

Others (this writer included) would like to see him enjoy the same fate he subjected beagle puppies to. 

We likely won't get either of those outcomes, but there's no question that Fauci will be in a very difficult position when Paul issues his subpoena. 

Either he lies again and gets prosecuted for perjury, or he has to come clean, admit he lied in the past, and hope that his fake blanket pardon holds up to legal scrutiny. 

Either way, it is long past time to watch that weasel squirm. 

