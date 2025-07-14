Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welp, we're kicking off another week, and that means Monday.

It has to be done. We know. You know it. Everyone knows it. That doesn't mean it has to be miserable.

Let's get it started by laughing at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week.

I have obtained the missing footage. WORLD EXCLUSIVE MUST CREDIT JARVIS BEST https://t.co/hE7etLd1Xy pic.twitter.com/txSLorg72M — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 7, 2025

Our selection happens to be very non-political this week, but we couldn't pass that one up. 😂

LOL! We've all been there, haven't we?

Best orchestra prank ever, the funniest trombone section, WAIT FOR IT!!😅 pic.twitter.com/9nDAAT1ynE — 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 ✨🎵 (@Hoang_HQ) July 11, 2025

HA! Well done.

That's good. 😂

I laughed way too hard at this pic.twitter.com/1RhTQh8Iik — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 14, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHA …

Give us a minute … Must breathe … Phew. 😂

My grandparents’ generation was so committed to vacation photos they’d flip their godd*** car and it would still be like “Marge, get in here.” pic.twitter.com/sxHFuKpVVP — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 7, 2025

It's funny because it's true.

OMGAWD this is ABC News Chicago 😭 pic.twitter.com/ohKwuQ0auS — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 13, 2025

The news would be so much more entertaining if they just hired this guy. 😂

Play that funky music... pic.twitter.com/Qe8C4YV0Oa — Hillbilly Highlander (@HillbillyHighl1) July 7, 2025

LOLOLOL! We're too amused by that one.

LMAO, her facial expressions get me every timepic.twitter.com/bxb7QKXAGz — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 11, 2025

She didn't want to go there. They forced her hand. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Those of you who have used Allen wrenches will like that one. 😂

Some will get it! Hmm 😒 🤔 ?¿ pic.twitter.com/nH0sB19aIr — Johnny Cadillac (@lippyent) July 10, 2025

You younger folks will have to search for 'Soylent Green'.

💯💯💯😂🤣



Sorry ladies but this debate IS OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/Rfe5oo276n — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) July 11, 2025

The dude makes a solid point. Just sayin'.

That's a solid life goal right there. LOL.

Why they got the robot dressed like Adam Sandler https://t.co/QKiZxaT2Oe — Your Hair Shorter Than Mines (@_StillTheShawn) July 12, 2025

And we're dead. He's not wrong. 😂

If you get cremated after you die you can be put into an hour glass and still participate in family game nights. — Mr K (@krezae) July 11, 2025

You people are messed up … we love it!

LOL! It worked perfectly.

"Interesting. Have you tried pushing stuff off the edge of tables. That always calms me down" pic.twitter.com/lwyaE87xx0 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) July 11, 2025

Seriously, why do cats insist on doing this? 😂

🏠🌲🏌🏻‍♂️ Tough start to the boys golf trip 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7xamccPuMz — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 13, 2025

HAHAHA! Golf is hard. When something like this happens, you have to ask yourself if you should have just stayed home.

We're dying here! It's hilarious because it's a pretty good summary of the movie.

LOL. Nice!

Truth. 😂

Dad going all in on Playtime! 🤣🤣 Father is awesome and Hilarious 😆 pic.twitter.com/jxrGZ498tn — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) July 13, 2025

Hey! We've been to that Dairy Queen!

Well played! 😂

Y'all are dark this week!

Not a single thought behind those eyes… pic.twitter.com/cq2awTM6AZ — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 13, 2025

Dads are going to get the eye twitches just from watching that.

I think you’re supposed to write down the date. pic.twitter.com/8I2O61xlIK — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) July 13, 2025

LOLOLOL!

The odds are not zero. 😂

On my way to ask the wife what's wrong with her... pic.twitter.com/F3OAYutEiy — ustonymc (@ustonymc) July 13, 2025

HA! Always be prepared.

Okay, that one made us laugh too much.

POV: How it feels at a chiropractor's appointment. pic.twitter.com/RJBak2Sp0q — J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) July 10, 2025

Those guys are a riot! If you've ever seen the fad of chiropractor videos on YouTube, it's a lot like that, but with people's bodies.

Hey, maybe the guy's name is Groj. 😂

Trust the process!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/sX7CyVRZkd — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) July 13, 2025

This girl is flat-out hilarious!

Start spreading the news

They're painting today

I wan-na

Beeeee a part of it

This door! This door! pic.twitter.com/FUAD1O8qQg — ℙ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕤 (@SumDumHoe) July 13, 2025

Bwahaha!

How to properly de-escalate a road rage incident between two guys 😂 pic.twitter.com/o4Qqz1hz7P — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 12, 2025

'GIVE HIM A KISS!' 💀💀💀

They let it go immediately. 😂

I have a bad feeling about this. pic.twitter.com/gJ4Exs6LJy — Star Wars Culture (@SWCultureLive) July 13, 2025

May your Monday protect you from this sad circumstance. 😂

Prank becomes quite wholesome pic.twitter.com/NQl7OpLyZM — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 13, 2025

These are the kinds of laughs we need to have in our lives today!

This older SNL skit surfaced on our timeline this week, and hey, funny is funny, even if we think SNL is mostly a flop in the last decade or two.

Not I am a big fan of SNL, but this was one of their best skits ever from about a decade ago 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/LEcixwZ6nG — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 11, 2025

LOL. That was actually quite clever. Maybe they'll do it again in the next ten years.

He became a legend that day…



pic.twitter.com/3TPkF0Cqxk — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 12, 2025

Now, this can be just another ordinary Monday. You can choose just to survive, and that's perfectly fine. We won't judge you. Or … you can own the moment like this guy and make this Monday yours!

Whichever choice you make, we'll be back here to join you for some laughs next week, looking forward to your comments, as always!

Until we meme again …

