Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 14, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

Welp, we're kicking off another week, and that means Monday.

It has to be done. We know. You know it. Everyone knows it. That doesn't mean it has to be miserable.

Let's get it started by laughing at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Our selection happens to be very non-political this week, but we couldn't pass that one up. 😂

LOL! We've all been there, haven't we?

HA! Well done.

That's good. 😂

HAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHA …

Give us a minute … Must breathe … Phew. 😂

It's funny because it's true.

The news would be so much more entertaining if they just hired this guy. 😂

LOLOLOL! We're too amused by that one.

She didn't want to go there. They forced her hand. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Those of you who have used Allen wrenches will like that one. 😂

You younger folks will have to search for 'Soylent Green'.

The dude makes a solid point. Just sayin'.

That's a solid life goal right there. LOL.

And we're dead. He's not wrong. 😂

You people are messed up … we love it!

LOL! It worked perfectly.

Seriously, why do cats insist on doing this? 😂

HAHAHA! Golf is hard. When something like this happens, you have to ask yourself if you should have just stayed home.

We're dying here! It's hilarious because it's a pretty good summary of the movie.

LOL. Nice!

Truth. 😂

Hey! We've been to that Dairy Queen!

Well played! 😂

Y'all are dark this week!

Dads are going to get the eye twitches just from watching that.

LOLOLOL!

The odds are not zero. 😂

HA! Always be prepared.

Okay, that one made us laugh too much.

Those guys are a riot! If you've ever seen the fad of chiropractor videos on YouTube, it's a lot like that, but with people's bodies.

Hey, maybe the guy's name is Groj. 😂

This girl is flat-out hilarious!

Bwahaha!

'GIVE HIM A KISS!' 💀💀💀

They let it go immediately. 😂

May your Monday protect you from this sad circumstance. 😂

These are the kinds of laughs we need to have in our lives today!

This older SNL skit surfaced on our timeline this week, and hey, funny is funny, even if we think SNL is mostly a flop in the last decade or two.

LOL. That was actually quite clever. Maybe they'll do it again in the next ten years.

Now, this can be just another ordinary Monday. You can choose just to survive, and that's perfectly fine. We won't judge you. Or … you can own the moment like this guy and make this Monday yours!

Whichever choice you make, we'll be back here to join you for some laughs next week, looking forward to your comments, as always!

Until we meme again …

