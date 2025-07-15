Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just 1 Big EMBARRASSING Problem

As Twitchy readers know, the media, our pals on the Left, and in the Democrat Party don't know what an autopen is or how it works. We get it, they are trying desperately to save face for the Biden autopen scandal, but this just comes off as desperate.

Then again, with an approval rating of 20%, we suppose they are desperate.

Case in point, this yahoo from Florida. He's trying SO HARD to make a dig at Rep. James Comer but as you already know, it did not go well for him. Like, at all.

Comer using an autopen to investigate an autopen is just so James. That’s what we love about him, his attention to detail https://t.co/k37oJm5km6 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 15, 2025

Bro.

That's not an autopen.

Dude.

Jared?



An autopen is a physical machine.



The article you're linking is about digital signatures.



These aren't the same thing. https://t.co/XEX0mMD0hG — RBe (@RBPundit) July 15, 2025

Not even close.

I’d be embarrassed if I was you but that requires a level of awareness you apparently don’t have. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 15, 2025

This false equivalency is just embarrassing. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 15, 2025

A digital signature is NOT an autopen



You're going to delete your tweet before the day is over — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) July 15, 2025

He hasn't yet. But getting Twitchied might do it.

Does being this dumb hurt? — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 15, 2025

It should.

Posts are always funnier when we can laugh at the writer's expense, don't you think?

