Rep. Eric Swalwell Will Help Find the TOP 100 Violent Illegal Aliens and...
Multiple Victims, Including Trooper, Reported Shot at Baptist Church in Kentucky; Two Dead
Columnist Is Seeing a Lot of Posts About Trump's 'Alleged' Assassination Attempt
Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Ken Dilanian Does an NBC News Fact Check on Who ICE Is Detaining
Deplorable! Chuck Todd Shocked That President Would Attack Half His Own Constituents
It's the New British 'Culture': Keep Cool In the Summer By ... Putting...

Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just 1 Big EMBARRASSING Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on July 15, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the media, our pals on the Left, and in the Democrat Party don't know what an autopen is or how it works. We get it, they are trying desperately to save face for the Biden autopen scandal, but this just comes off as desperate.

Then again, with an approval rating of 20%, we suppose they are desperate.

Case in point, this yahoo from Florida. He's trying SO HARD to make a dig at Rep. James Comer but as you already know, it did not go well for him. Like, at all.

Bro.

That's not an autopen.

Dude.

Not even close.

He hasn't yet. But getting Twitchied might do it.

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
It should.

Posts are always funnier when we can laugh at the writer's expense, don't you think?

