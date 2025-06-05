Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ... and CAN'T Respond

At this point in the New York City mayoral race, it might be shorter to list the number of New Yorkers who aren't running for the office than to list the ones who are.

Advertisement

Eric Adams is running for re-election as an independent, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is in the race as a Republican, there is a candidate from the Conservative Party, one from the Working Families Party, as well as several other independents.

But let's face it: this is New York City. They will elect a Democrat, to their own continued misfortune, and it seems there are currently more candidates from that party than horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby this year.

Last night, NBC 4 New York hosted a debate among the Democrats ahead of the June 24 primary, and -- whoo, boy -- the long knives came out for frontrunner Andrew Cuomo.

At times, many of the candidates tried to take shots at President Trump, but they were all pretty weak. It was Cuomo who was the piñata.

As the saying goes, 'Let them fight.'

One of the best attacks came from former state assemblyman and Obama administration official Michael Blake, who fired a shot across Cuomo's bow that was so effective, the former governor couldn't counter it, despite the debate moderator giving him several opportunities.

Let's have some popcorn and watch the carnage:

Fellow NYC mayoral candidates came out swinging against Cuomo in tonight's debate.



“The people who don’t feel safe are the young women, mothers and grandmothers around Andrew Cuomo,” said opponent Michael Blake. pic.twitter.com/Llmt2U3sdr — POLITICO (@politico) June 5, 2025

Blake's line hit on two fronts. The 'young women and mothers' refers, of course, to Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal, while 'grandmothers' is a clear shot at his failed and deadly COVID policy of forcing patients into nursing homes.

The moderator desperately tried to prompt Cuomo to answer the charge, but he would not respond. (Then, hilariously, at the end, he criticized the moderator.)

The left on X enjoyed it a lot (but for all the wrong reasons).

That was his best line. So well landed.

Cuomo tried to dodge the harassment question all night, really poorly IMO. — Tree Huggin’ Radical Left Lunatic 💙✌️🌎 (@EarthFirstVoter) June 5, 2025

Cuomo also tried to deny his misreporting of COVID deaths in nursing homes later in the debate. Also poorly.

The line itself from Blake was great, but what really sank Cuomo here was his refusal to respond.

Why they all picking on the Honkie? — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) June 5, 2025

HA.

You know that would be a headline if the races were reversed.

We tried to find more conservative reactions like that last one, but frankly, most conservatives didn't bother. We know that the reason the left hates Cuomo is not the reason that they should.

It's because he's not far left enough for them.

Cuomo is a scum bag and should be exiled by Democratic voters https://t.co/CTOhUw2pU5 — Raul (@RGonzo97) June 5, 2025

LMFAO They said at a minimum we gotta JUMP this disgusting old geezer. https://t.co/tsISnyMaJd — Pretty Fuckin n Tired 🇵🇸 (@Ato_Xrundra) June 5, 2025

Advertisement

LOL.

See what we mean?

There are many better reasons for New Yorkers to oppose Cuomo, as one of the other few conservatives we found pointed out.

As Governor of NY State, Andrew “America Was Never That Great” Cuomo sentenced 15,000 people to death in nursing homes during COVID. Vote for Curtis Sliwa to Make New York Great Again! — screamernyc (@screamernyc) June 5, 2025

Exactly. We think Janice Dean would agree with that.

Sliwa probably doesn't have a chance, unfortunately, and even though Cuomo faced some heat last night, he's still the Democratic front-runner. Which means he is the front-runner for the general election.

But who knows? If the rest of the Democrat field keeps hammering Cuomo on his horrible record as governor, maybe New York will make a smart decision for the first time in nearly a generation.

Stranger things have happened in New York politics.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.