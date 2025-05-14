Rep. Dan Goldman Got Triggered When MTG Wanted This Info About Dems' Beloved 'Maryland Man' on the Record

It's been said often over the last several weeks: Find yourself somebody who looks at you the way congressional Democrats look at deported "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The latest proof of that came at a House hearing today when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to put gang affiliation information about Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy into the congressional record. Dem Rep. Dan Goldman had a fit about that because the Left's instinct to protect illegal aliens takes precedence over anything else. Watch:

🚨MTG just tried to enter into the record evidence detailing Kilmar Abrego Garcia's MS-13 gang affiliation.



Dan Goldman gets VERY upset — & steps in to prevent her from doing so.



Why?pic.twitter.com/aRRRQNVlHx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

The Democrats have been having a rough last few months because Trump's closed off the border and is deporting criminal illegals the Left hoped to turn into future voters.

And for bonus points, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shredded Goldman and the Democrats' "priorities" at the same hearing:

.@Sec_Noem COOKS @RepDanGoldman for defending an illegal immigrant gang member more than he defends his own constituents:



“It’s gotta be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents — to see you fight for a terrorist like this and not fight for them.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXuve3jgQ3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2025

It sure would be nice if more of Goldman's constituents stopped voting for him.

This is amazing to watch. Why are these politicians willing to die on this hill? — John G. Bronkhorst 🏈 (@coachbronk) May 14, 2025

They can’t have Garcia an established MS13 because they went to bat for him — Focused on Politics🍊🇺🇸 (@BC2015GA) May 14, 2025

And they continue to go to bat for Garcia. It's incredible.