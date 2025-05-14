Rep. Dan Goldman Got Triggered When MTG Wanted This Info About Dems' Beloved 'Maryland Man' on the Record

Chuck Todd Torches Chuck Schumer Over Biden Decline Cover-Up
Doug P. | 2:19 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's been said often over the last several weeks: Find yourself somebody who looks at you the way congressional Democrats look at deported "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. 

The latest proof of that came at a House hearing today when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to put gang affiliation information about Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy into the congressional record. Dem Rep. Dan Goldman had a fit about that because the Left's instinct to protect illegal aliens takes precedence over anything else. Watch: 

The Democrats have been having a rough last few months because Trump's closed off the border and is deporting criminal illegals the Left hoped to turn into future voters. 

And for bonus points, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shredded Goldman and the Democrats' "priorities" at the same hearing:

It sure would be nice if more of Goldman's constituents stopped voting for him.

And they continue to go to bat for Garcia. It's incredible.

