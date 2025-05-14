Scott Jennings Warned CNN and Dems About Biden’s Cognitive Decline Months Before the Debate Disaster

What a Coincidence! Dems Now Using Exact Same Words to Deflect From Qs...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:48 PM on May 14, 2025
Twitchy

Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents in February 2024. The following month, Hur appeared before a congressional committee to discuss his findings - that’s when things heated up. Hur described Biden as an elderly, forgetful man who jurors would find sympathetic and unable to convict of a crime. Democrats were furious about Biden correctly being described, and ‘journalists’ expectedly continued to lie and downplay Biden’s obvious cognitive decline because they didn’t want President Donald Trump back in the White House. At the time, Scott Jennings was one of the Republicans trying to warn Democrats about how foolish it was to deny reality and to smear those telling the truth.

Here’s Jennings with a flashback. (WATCH)

Macklin sounds like every ‘journalist’ at the time.

As these commenters explain, we don’t need ‘journalists’ or even actual journalists when we’ve all got two eyes in our head plus a functioning brain.

Chuck Schumer Was Reminded What He Said About Biden Last Year and Couldn't Get Away Fast Enough
Doug P.
That’s the mantra the legacy media lives (and is dying) by.

It’s hilarious watching the legacy media act as if the things coming out now in Biden tell-all books are revelations. Posters correctly note we all saw what was going on five years ago.

Yes, the Democrats all knew. They, along with their ‘journalists’, tried to cover it up. They failed. The lies will never stop. It's exhausting, isn't it?

