Scott Jennings Warned CNN and Dems About Biden’s Cognitive Decline Months Before the Debate Disaster

Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents in February 2024. The following month, Hur appeared before a congressional committee to discuss his findings - that’s when things heated up. Hur described Biden as an elderly, forgetful man who jurors would find sympathetic and unable to convict of a crime. Democrats were furious about Biden correctly being described, and ‘journalists’ expectedly continued to lie and downplay Biden’s obvious cognitive decline because they didn’t want President Donald Trump back in the White House. At the time, Scott Jennings was one of the Republicans trying to warn Democrats about how foolish it was to deny reality and to smear those telling the truth.

Here’s Jennings with a flashback. (WATCH)

Democrats are still asking, "How could we have possibly known about Biden's cognitive impairment?!"



I'm glad you asked.



I told you on-air in early 2024 the Hur Report was a "WARNING" about how bad it was & you chose to smear Hur instead of listen to him! Roll the tape 👇 pic.twitter.com/EDA8bB9Ah3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 14, 2025

It was just a stutter, Scott. Just a father loving his son. He grew up in Scranton. All the things. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 14, 2025

Macklin sounds like every ‘journalist’ at the time.

As these commenters explain, we don’t need ‘journalists’ or even actual journalists when we’ve all got two eyes in our head plus a functioning brain.

I did not need anyone to tell me. I could see it with my own eyes!! The Democrats and their propagandists simply refused to see. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 14, 2025

Disagreed. They saw it but they lied instead! — James Wong (@james_wtc) May 14, 2025

It is like the Democrats and media think nobody every had elderly grandparents or neighbors or friends of the family or parents or Aunts and Uncles. Their lies won't work on this one. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) May 14, 2025

They saw it. But Biden was easy to manipulate and control so they kept quiet hoping their voters were too dumb to see it. — watchingdaisies (@watchingdaisies) May 14, 2025

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears."



George Orwell

1984 — Bryan W. Lepore | anti alchemy (@bryanlepore) May 14, 2025

That’s the mantra the legacy media lives (and is dying) by.

It’s hilarious watching the legacy media act as if the things coming out now in Biden tell-all books are revelations. Posters correctly note we all saw what was going on five years ago.

It was obvious when he was campaigning for the 2020 election. — Kim Sabol 🇺🇸✝️ (@kim96757) May 14, 2025

His MCI was obvious in the 2020 debates. I was censored by Facebook for asking who else agreed. The press kept claiming he had a stutter or was just passionate and misspoke often. They all knew. — R Cravey (@russellcravey) May 14, 2025

I think most people who watched Biden's campaign appearances in 2020 had a good idea that he was impaired then. — Lake Lady (@Erieislandlady) May 14, 2025

And…anyone with eyes saw his decline back in 2021. The mainstream media saw it if all us non-politicos saw it. They weren’t lied to by the Administration, they colluded with the Administration. — MuffinMan (@muffin_man6200) May 14, 2025

We only said it every day for 4 yrs! 🤦‍♂️ — Jeff Leggett (@JeffLegget1969) May 14, 2025

Democrats are just lying. They all knew. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

Yes, the Democrats all knew. They, along with their ‘journalists’, tried to cover it up. They failed. The lies will never stop. It's exhausting, isn't it?