Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:00 PM on April 05, 2025
Image via Salena Zito

Journalist Salena Zito knows voters. She was one of the few who, in 2016, spoke to voters and realized early on Donald Trump resonated with a lot of them (and she got a lot of flack for it, too).

As discussion and worry over President Trump's trade policies continues, Zito would like to point out that there are large swaths of America where they're willing to give Trump a chance.

Because the status quo hasn't been working for them:

This writer doesn't know what will happen, as she's said before, but what we're currently doing isn't working.

Let's try something else.

Yes.

Ross Perot was right about a lot of things.

Some would answer 'yes.'

This would help. VP Vance knows all to well what it's like to live in these communities.

Knowing full well what his plans were.

Same.

It was a shrug and 'learn to code.'

