Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years

Journalist Salena Zito knows voters. She was one of the few who, in 2016, spoke to voters and realized early on Donald Trump resonated with a lot of them (and she got a lot of flack for it, too).

As discussion and worry over President Trump's trade policies continues, Zito would like to point out that there are large swaths of America where they're willing to give Trump a chance.

Because the status quo hasn't been working for them:

This is the region I report out of— there are great big swaths of this country whether it is the Appalachian Midwest, Plains cattle ranchers or manufacturers everywhere — they have a very different worldview than those melting down over tariffs—they are more than willing to wait… https://t.co/p3q9IWFeXC — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 5, 2025

This writer doesn't know what will happen, as she's said before, but what we're currently doing isn't working.

Let's try something else.

For those that say we're headed for a recession,these Americans have been in one a long time — Texas is real 🇺🇸👸🐝🐾🌿🐿️🤠 (@Rulen) April 5, 2025

Yes.

and this guy told all Politicians and Americans what would happen. pic.twitter.com/LweEtkcEaC — Quintessential American🇺🇸 God,Family,1A,2A🇺🇸 (@Gibson5972) April 5, 2025

Ross Perot was right about a lot of things.

I’m less than 10 years from retiring…my 401k matters….and I’m willing to wait to see if it works. All we’ve heard for decades is we’re headed off a cliff…so are we supposed to just go over it? — LeeM 🐊 (@LisaLeeM) April 5, 2025

Some would answer 'yes.'

Great point.



The administration would be wise to get @VP out there to help explain to the American people that the goal here is to help the American people and not just those that are fortunate enough to invest in the stock market.



He is uniquely positioned to make these… — Mile High Millionaire (@MileHighMillion) April 5, 2025

This would help. VP Vance knows all to well what it's like to live in these communities.

Weirdly, those are the places that voted for Trump. https://t.co/K5vvlw26cj — @instapundit (@instapundit) April 5, 2025

Knowing full well what his plans were.

There are not a lot of journalists that I have any respect for, but I do like @ZitoSalena 🩷 https://t.co/jzs1udBY3p — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 5, 2025

Same.

Well said & a great reminder to those melting down over tariffs. Don’t recall these same people melting down when these towns were being gutted. https://t.co/RN2hv4bbgt — Carrie (@_CarrieP) April 5, 2025

It was a shrug and 'learn to code.'