Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is ‘Politically Motivated’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:57 AM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Oh, the irony! Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James are claiming an FBI probe that has reportedly been opened against her is 'politically motivated.' Yes, this is the same Letitia ‘politically motivated’ James who has made it her life’s mission to put President Donald Trump in prison. We’re laughing, too.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Speaking of evidential videos, here’s a nice little compilation. (WATCH)

That’s the hypocrisy.

You’ll never guess how this shoes-on-the-other-foot scenario is going down with Trump supporters. Well, maybe you can.

We’d have to go with Adam Schiff being more deserving of some sweet justice.

One poster says things are not looking good for James and her alleged mortgage fraud case.

You sure do. We’re loving it!

