Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is ‘Politically Motivated’

Oh, the irony! Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James are claiming an FBI probe that has reportedly been opened against her is 'politically motivated.' Yes, this is the same Letitia ‘politically motivated’ James who has made it her life’s mission to put President Donald Trump in prison. We’re laughing, too.

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Big Tish lawyers are calling the reported FBI probe against her “politically motivated."



Irony meters just exploded.



Tish campaigned for office on going after Trump.



She is set to appear at a public event tonight. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/w5aO6MZw87 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Leftists are the masters of projection. — thehistorian (@thehistorian35) May 8, 2025

The gall of her lawyers to say this. There are so many evidential videos of her out to get Trump. Don’t even get me started.🤪🤪 — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) May 8, 2025

Speaking of evidential videos, here’s a nice little compilation. (WATCH)

Big Tish: This is politically motivated.



Also Big Tish: pic.twitter.com/2HVhGbPm71 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

The scary thing is, they believe in their heart of hearts that Trump deserved every bit of the lawfare against him, while any hint of wrongdoing by a Democrat is “politically motivated.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 9, 2025

That’s the hypocrisy.

You’ll never guess how this shoes-on-the-other-foot scenario is going down with Trump supporters. Well, maybe you can.

This makes me happy! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

No one deserves it more than Big Tish — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Well maybe Shifty “Watermelon Head” Schiff — Warshington (@kacycouture) May 8, 2025

Solid point — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

We’d have to go with Adam Schiff being more deserving of some sweet justice.

One poster says things are not looking good for James and her alleged mortgage fraud case.

She can call it anything she wants. She has a losing case. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 8, 2025

The “politically motivated” defense is just 🤌 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Gotta love when karma works out perfectly like this — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 8, 2025

You sure do. We’re loving it!