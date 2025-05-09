Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign...
VIP
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocr...
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
VIP
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls
Sen. John Fetterman Blows Up at Teachers' Union Representatives, Leaves Staffer in Tears
ABC News: Trump Administration 'Considering' Releasing the Robert Hur Tapes
BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S...
James Carville Says Rep. Ilhan Omar Needs to Learn to Shut Up

Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale Rocker

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:24 AM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Miguel Villagran/File

Metallica’s recent performance of ‘Enter Sandman’ went from rocking to Richter scale. The heavy metal legends played at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on Wednesday night, and the 60,000 fans in attendance were jumping so hard that it was a truly seismic event.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Metallica concert registers a small earthquake in Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium as thousands of Hokies jumped in unison.   

The band played in front of 60,000 fans as part of their M72 World Tour.

According to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, there was a spike when Metallica started playing "Enter Sandman," as reported by CBS Sports.

The Virginia Tech football team is known for running out to the song before their football games as Hokie fans jump in unison. 

So epic.

Check out the jumping video. (WATCH)

Metallica’s a multi-generational band that’s been around since the early 1980s. They have fans both young and old.

Commenters say you can break down the band's musical output into several eras.

Recommended

Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The Virginia Tech performance was a stadium show.

It was that massive stadium audience that tells us just how many rock fans it takes to make the ground quake.

A heavy medal for some heavy metal? That’s awesome!

Tags: EARTHQUAKE FUNNY MUSIC VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is ‘Politically Motivated’
Warren Squire
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue
Amy Curtis
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble
justmindy
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News Warren Squire
Advertisement