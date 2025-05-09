Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale Rocker

Metallica’s recent performance of ‘Enter Sandman’ went from rocking to Richter scale. The heavy metal legends played at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on Wednesday night, and the 60,000 fans in attendance were jumping so hard that it was a truly seismic event.

Metallica concert registers a small earthquake in Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium as thousands of Hokies jumped in unison. The band played in front of 60,000 fans as part of their M72 World Tour. According to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, there was a spike when Metallica started playing "Enter Sandman," as reported by CBS Sports. The Virginia Tech football team is known for running out to the song before their football games as Hokie fans jump in unison. So epic.

Those are Hokies, those are middle aged men reliving the 90s. — Garbage Job Lane (@JobLaneUSA) May 8, 2025

My 21 year old son would have been jamming right there with them. — Mike Porter (@Makairan) May 8, 2025

Metallica’s a multi-generational band that’s been around since the early 1980s. They have fans both young and old.

Commenters say you can break down the band's musical output into several eras.

You can pick your era to relive with Metallica: 4 albums in the 80s, 3 in the 90s, 4 in the 2000s, with the most recent being 2023. There are lots of young people at their shows, though some of those kids are there for the openers. — Subtardimis (@MaceChan) May 9, 2025

I would say that their popularity peaked in the early 90s, just before grunge, when Enter Sandman came out. — Garbage Job Lane (@JobLaneUSA) May 9, 2025

Based purely on album sales, you’re correct.



But they weren’t headlining sold-out football stadiums back then, like they do now. In the ‘90s, the band was mainly playing arenas while on tour. — Trumpelstiltskin (@Abomination1349) May 9, 2025

The Virginia Tech performance was a stadium show.

It was that massive stadium audience that tells us just how many rock fans it takes to make the ground quake.

Wait. So it only takes 60,000 people to make the Earth shake? — •angie wilka• (@thechaosmethod) May 9, 2025

so the age old question of thousands of people jumping in unison to create an earthquake has been answered.



nobel prize. 🥇 — sanknyc (@sanknyc) May 9, 2025

A heavy medal for some heavy metal? That’s awesome!