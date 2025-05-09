Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on May 09, 2025
Townhall Media

A truly frightening moment on Fox News late Thursday night as guest Camryn Kinsey collapsed mid-sentence on-air. It happened on the set of Fox News at Night. Jonathan Hunt was subbing for regular host Trace Gallagher. He quickly cut to a commercial after the incident.

Here’s the scary moment as it happened. (WATCH)

Many commenters were expectedly worried and offered up prayers for Kinsey.

Many commenters were upset at Hunt.

We will add here that hosts on these news shows take direction from their producer in their earpieces. Most likely Hunt was instructed to stay on camera as floor crew rushed to Kinsey’s aid off screen.

After the commercial break, Hunt gave an update on Kinsey. (WATCH)

We do not have any further details on Kinsey’s condition or what triggered the troubling episode. We will update this story as more information is made available.

