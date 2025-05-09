Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News

A truly frightening moment on Fox News late Thursday night as guest Camryn Kinsey collapsed mid-sentence on-air. It happened on the set of Fox News at Night. Jonathan Hunt was subbing for regular host Trace Gallagher. He quickly cut to a commercial after the incident.

Here’s the scary moment as it happened. (WATCH)

🙏🏻 Hoping she is okay, prayers! pic.twitter.com/OdOHJUpKTT — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) May 9, 2025

Many commenters were expectedly worried and offered up prayers for Kinsey.

Praying for @camrynbaylee, Camryn Kinsey. I genuinely hope this wasn’t a cardiac event, but rather a fainting spell. She just fell out of her chair live on Fox News. — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) May 9, 2025

Omgosh, praying she’s okay!🙏 — BridgetMerk (@BridgetMerk) May 9, 2025

Many commenters were upset at Hunt.

Her partner there on the set with her just continued on with his job as though nothing happened, didn't even flinch or instinctively move to help her. A true believer of the old adage of the Show Must Go On. — Peter (@PopeClementV) May 9, 2025

And that dude watches her slump over and makes no effort to tend to her. — BTCMod (@ouitrvl) May 9, 2025

My immediate reaction would be to catch the person that’s falling. Even if I missed, get down there and check on the person.. not continue with broadcasting .. I don’t get it but hope she is ok — John Calia (@jpcalia) May 9, 2025

We will add here that hosts on these news shows take direction from their producer in their earpieces. Most likely Hunt was instructed to stay on camera as floor crew rushed to Kinsey’s aid off screen.

After the commercial break, Hunt gave an update on Kinsey. (WATCH)

We do not have any further details on Kinsey’s condition or what triggered the troubling episode. We will update this story as more information is made available.