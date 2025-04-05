Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip from Fox News, so you know he thought it made President Donald Trump look bad. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer says that Trump wants to bring home garment factories from Vietnam and Cambodia.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer says Trump wants to onshore garment factories from Vietnam and Cambodia to the United States pic.twitter.com/qwMktPCMxK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2025

Pollster Frank Luntz, who believes that Sen. Cory Booker's 25-hour rant "may have changed the course of political history," (most of us have forgotten about it already), wants to know if anyone you know wants to work in a garment factory.

Do you or someone you know want to work in a U.S. garment factory? https://t.co/zQlackXTOj — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 4, 2025

Didn't we just import 10 million illegal immigrants to pick our crops and clean our toilets? Let's put them to work in the factories. Who knows, maybe some American citizens would like a job … how much does it pay?

Why not? What’s wrong with that kind of work, Frank? — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) April 5, 2025

It might be nice to wear something that hasn’t been made by a Chinese slave for a change. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) April 5, 2025

Have you actually been inside a US factory lately? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 5, 2025

Running your Door Dash order is good but 8hr shift w/benefits is bad? Our manufacturing once supported families and while it’s nothing as complicated as asking questions in focus groups, it is honest work. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 5, 2025

If they pay me well enough. Sure. — Jeff (@Volsman22) April 5, 2025

Yes and I have. — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) April 5, 2025

The area I live in used to have small garment factories up and down the valley when I was growing up in ‘70s-80s. One great-uncle worked in a shoe factory his whole life, raised a family on that income. People were happy to have those jobs. — Bonnie 🇺🇦 (@ForagingForever) April 5, 2025

It would be a blessing for this industry to return to my city which has been beset by poverty since the mills were offshored. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) April 5, 2025

The grotesque condescension and social disconnect of this tweet is remarkable — . (@LoneStarTexian) April 5, 2025

Isn't it?

There are some amazing brands here who really take care of employees who truly love their work and make superior products. A couple of examples: @americangiant @ToddSheltonUSA - the more domestic textile sources we have here, the more products and jobs and distribution we see.… — Texas🍊bserver (@drewski429) April 5, 2025

My first wife did. It’s honorable work elitist 🤡🤡 — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) April 5, 2025

I know plenty of young people that can't find a job of any kind right now. They would jump at the chance. — Trunk Monkey (@C4ndide) April 5, 2025

No one wants to work at Starbucks and do DoorDash on the side but they do. We NEED to bring back manufacturing and the jobs will be filled by Americans. — GenXJoJo (@GenXJoJo1975) April 5, 2025

Joe Biden says he created 16 million jobs. Really? What kind of jobs were they? Do you know anyone who wants to work in a solar panel factory? Meanwhile, he erased the jobs of all of the Keystone Pipeline workers on his first day in office.

