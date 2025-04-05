Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory

VIP
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip from Fox News, so you know he thought it made President Donald Trump look bad. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer says that Trump wants to bring home garment factories from Vietnam and Cambodia.

Pollster Frank Luntz, who believes that Sen. Cory Booker's 25-hour rant "may have changed the course of political history," (most of us have forgotten about it already), wants to know if anyone you know wants to work in a garment factory. 

Didn't we just import 10 million illegal immigrants to pick our crops and clean our toilets? Let's put them to work in the factories. Who knows, maybe some American citizens would like a job … how much does it pay?

Isn't it?

Joe Biden says he created 16 million jobs. Really? What kind of jobs were they? Do you know anyone who wants to work in a solar panel factory? Meanwhile, he erased the jobs of all of the Keystone Pipeline workers on his first day in office.

***

