Frank Luntz is Flipping His Wig Over Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour ‘History Changing’ Senate Speech

Republican pollster Frank Luntz is flipping his wig over Democrat Cory Booker’s recent 25-hour ‘filibuster.’ He calls it ‘historic’ and says it makes Booker the front-runner for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination. Go ahead and laugh - we are.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨Pollster Frank Luntz lavishes praise on Cory Booker for his 24+ hour rant about Donald Trump:



“What Cory Booker did may have changed the course of political history." pic.twitter.com/JXR1ZamC3H — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

‘changed the course of political history’. Not even close. — wine solves everything (@MWilschke) April 2, 2025

This is the reason Booker did it — this kind of headline — “look, I’m doing something!"



But — changed the course of political history?? A little over the top, Frank. 🤡 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Luntz is known for his hyperbole and wildly incorrect predictions.

He was dead sure Hillary Clinton was beating President Donald Trump in 2016. Oopsie!

“In case I wasn’t clear enough” 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

Luntz is the Jim Cramer of J. Ann Selzers. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) April 2, 2025

This is why no one is taking Luntz seriously with his Booker soothsaying.

Commenters say Booker’s senate speech is already dissipating like the hot air it was.

Booker’s ramblings will be a distant memory within a week — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 2, 2025

People already have forgotten about it Frank. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 2, 2025

Frank has been wrong about everything for about 20 years. Including the color of the beaver pelt he slapped on his head. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 2, 2025

Yep, Luntz’s fortune-telling is as unconvincing as his hairpiece. Let’s comb through these comments.

Luntz desperately wants to save the Democrat Party. We covered one of his attempts here. He sees Booker as their possible savior. We don’t think the bald Booker is the one ‘toupee’ attention to.