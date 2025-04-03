Charlamagne tha Clod: Radio Host Defends Jasmine Crockett Making Fun of Texas Gov’s...
VIP
Georgia Dems Stage Walkout Because They Want Taxpayers to Cover Sex Changes for...
Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly...
Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that...
Sen. Cory Booker Explains His Training Regimen to Avoid Bathroom Breaks
WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
VIP
NPR Interviews ‘Fascism Expert’ Fleeing to Canada Over Trump and DEI
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Legal Aid to Migrant ‘Children’
CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’
Here Are the Number of Illegals Released Into the US During Biden's First...
Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH
‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional

Frank Luntz is Flipping His Wig Over Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour ‘History Changing’ Senate Speech

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on April 03, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Republican pollster Frank Luntz is flipping his wig over Democrat Cory Booker’s recent 25-hour ‘filibuster.’ He calls it ‘historic’ and says it makes Booker the front-runner for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination. Go ahead and laugh - we are.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Luntz is known for his hyperbole and wildly incorrect predictions.

He was dead sure Hillary Clinton was beating President Donald Trump in 2016. Oopsie!

This is why no one is taking Luntz seriously with his Booker soothsaying.

Commenters say Booker’s senate speech is already dissipating like the hot air it was.

Recommended

WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yep, Luntz’s fortune-telling is as unconvincing as his hairpiece. Let’s comb through these comments.

Luntz desperately wants to save the Democrat Party. We covered one of his attempts here. He sees Booker as their possible savior. We don’t think the bald Booker is the one ‘toupee’ attention to.

Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT FILIBUSTER FRANK LUNTZ FUNNY HISTORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
Aaron Walker
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
Amy Curtis
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Keyed His Vehicle
Warren Squire
Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that She Was Black
Warren Squire
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans Aaron Walker
Advertisement