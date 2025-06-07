Media Trots Out Obama's Former Doctor to Help Push the 'We Missed It'...
Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a Home Depot Near LA (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:02 PM on June 07, 2025
Townhall Media

Pro-illegal forces continue trying to prevent ICE from conducting raids across California. Large groups of protesters turned out Saturday to interfere with a raid at a Home Depot near Los Angeles. 

Here's video from the scene. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING ON ALL VIDEOS)

LA Mayor Karen Bass has already stated that the wants of illegal aliens take precedent over the needs and safety of American citizens. She has said she will not cooperate with ICE to arrest illegal aliens in her city.

Here’s more video from the scene. (WATCH)

Democrats will always protect illegal aliens because they need them to maintain power.

Some posters want the military on scenes like this.

We hope the National Guard will never be needed, but with Democrats siding with illegal alien invaders and actively working to usurp federal immigration laws, it might become the last resort to make America for Americans again. Let’s pray it never gets to that.

