Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a Home Depot Near LA (WATCH)

Pro-illegal forces continue trying to prevent ICE from conducting raids across California. Large groups of protesters turned out Saturday to interfere with a raid at a Home Depot near Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Here's video from the scene. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING ON ALL VIDEOS)

🚨 #BREAKING: ICE is currently conducting a large scale raid at a Home Depot near Los Angeles



DHS is DOUBLING DOWN on their efforts, and the federal response is massive 🔥



Rioters are starting to gather. This could escalate quickly. pic.twitter.com/GQ23yJrX3N — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Arrest everyone who interferes! This will continue until people are arrested and held accountable. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) June 7, 2025

When the mayor and governor are defending the resistance, it's going to get really bad really quick — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) June 7, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass has already stated that the wants of illegal aliens take precedent over the needs and safety of American citizens. She has said she will not cooperate with ICE to arrest illegal aliens in her city.

Here’s more video from the scene. (WATCH)

Escalating anti-ICE protest in Paramount, California pic.twitter.com/IfBnFqAeam — Jeremy Lindenfeld (@jeremotographs) June 7, 2025

Deport them all. California will lose half their representatives after the illegals are removed. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) June 7, 2025

Good. That’s how we take back our country. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

And then, how the actual voters feel will become VERY apparent when the state blows up red. — K de Courci (@KDeCourci) June 7, 2025

Democrats will always protect illegal aliens because they need them to maintain power.

Some posters want the military on scenes like this.

A response of overwhelming force is necessary — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 7, 2025

Military should be involved. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Engage the National Guard. — Drummer of Tedworth (@DrumrofTedworth) June 7, 2025

I agree, whatever it takes to get the job done — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 7, 2025

Everyone go home… you know you aren’t going to stop them. Put your virtue signals back in your pockets… and go home before someone gets hurt. — K de Courci (@KDeCourci) June 7, 2025

We hope the National Guard will never be needed, but with Democrats siding with illegal alien invaders and actively working to usurp federal immigration laws, it might become the last resort to make America for Americans again. Let’s pray it never gets to that.