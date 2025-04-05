Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on...
Naval Academy Removes 381 Books From Library in DEI Purge
VIP
UK Woman Arrested for Holding a 'Here to Talk, If You Want' Sign...
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory
Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to...
‘Hands Off!’ Protests in DC Feature Mini-Guilliotine
After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson,...
Sharia Law in Texas? Greg Abbott Halts Construction on 'EPIC' Islamic City Near...
Evil White Man 'Ken' Stars in 'Harassment and Sensitivity' Training Video
WOMP WOMP: As Left Dooms and Glooms About the Market and Tariffs, Trump's...
VIP
Mob Rule: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants that Trump is a Mafia Don and...
Election Denial Is COOL Again! Lefties Cope by Insisting Trump ADMITTED to Rigging...
Paging ICE: Activist Admits She's an Illegal Immigrant but 'Unafraid' at DC Rally
VIP
The Left's Lies About Abortion Continue to Harm Women

Elon Derangement Syndrome: Pregnant Woman Seriously Injured After Rock Smashed Through Tesla Windshield

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on April 05, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer can't help but contrast the following story with the push to give new mothers in Congress the ability to vote by proxy.

You have a lot of Democrats (and a few Republicans) arguing that motherhood is so important they should be able to eschew the Constitution and rules of Congress for special privileges. This writer, also a mom, had to go back to work after giving birth and wasn't able to work remotely -- just like countless other women.

Advertisement

But where's the outrage from that crowd over this? A pregnant woman and her unborn child could've been hurt or killed after a rock was hurled through the windshield of her Tesla. Yet we don't see any of the Democrats screaming about how Elon Musk is a Nazi attempting to stop attacks on Tesla owners.

Here's more from Global News:

Vancouver police are investigating whether a rock was thrown intentionally or accidentally struck a Tesla, injuring a passenger.


Police said that the Tesla was travelling north on Nanaimo Street around 8:45 p.m. on March 30.

As it passed East 27 Avenue, the two-pound rock smashed through the windshield and struck the woman in the passenger seat, who is also pregnant, before ending up on the floor of the Tesla.

The woman was seriously injured, police said but is expected to make a full recovery.

'We are working to determine whether this was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted this Tesla,' Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

Recommended

Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is attempted murder. We all know this wasn't accidental. A two-pound rock doesn't magically end up in a windshield. This writer looked at Google Maps and Nanaimo Street is in a residential-commercial area outside of the mountains.

This was not an accident.

Probably.

They'll offer the pregnant woman MAiD to address her injuries, too.

Yes it is.

Someone will get killed. And it seems that's what the Left wants.

If this rock went through the windshield of a trans person's car, it would instantly be classified as a hate crime.

We all know it.

Advertisement

This writer had a small rock hit her windshield while traveling through North Carolina. It wasn't a two-pound stone.

Also attempted murder.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CANADA CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM HARASSMENT PREGNANT TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years
Amy Curtis
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory
Brett T.
Sharia Law in Texas? Greg Abbott Halts Construction on 'EPIC' Islamic City Near Dallas
Eric V.
Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to Help Americans
Amy Curtis
‘Hands Off!’ Protests in DC Feature Mini-Guilliotine
Brett T.
Naval Academy Removes 381 Books From Library in DEI Purge
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years Amy Curtis
Advertisement