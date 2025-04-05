Elon Derangement Syndrome: Pregnant Woman Seriously Injured After Rock Smashed Through Tesla Windshield

This writer can't help but contrast the following story with the push to give new mothers in Congress the ability to vote by proxy.

You have a lot of Democrats (and a few Republicans) arguing that motherhood is so important they should be able to eschew the Constitution and rules of Congress for special privileges. This writer, also a mom, had to go back to work after giving birth and wasn't able to work remotely -- just like countless other women.

But where's the outrage from that crowd over this? A pregnant woman and her unborn child could've been hurt or killed after a rock was hurled through the windshield of her Tesla. Yet we don't see any of the Democrats screaming about how Elon Musk is a Nazi attempting to stop attacks on Tesla owners.

OMG. A PREGNANT Tesla owner in Vancouver was struck by a 2-pound rock that was thrown through her windshield, seriously injuring her.



Police are currently investigating whether the rock was "intentionally or accidentally" thrown at the Tesla.



These leftists are insane pic.twitter.com/d8gnx2yPAv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 4, 2025

Here's more from Global News:

Vancouver police are investigating whether a rock was thrown intentionally or accidentally struck a Tesla, injuring a passenger.

Police said that the Tesla was travelling north on Nanaimo Street around 8:45 p.m. on March 30. As it passed East 27 Avenue, the two-pound rock smashed through the windshield and struck the woman in the passenger seat, who is also pregnant, before ending up on the floor of the Tesla. The woman was seriously injured, police said but is expected to make a full recovery. 'We are working to determine whether this was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted this Tesla,' Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

This is attempted murder. We all know this wasn't accidental. A two-pound rock doesn't magically end up in a windshield. This writer looked at Google Maps and Nanaimo Street is in a residential-commercial area outside of the mountains.

This was not an accident.

Is Canada about to make the case for a mostly peaceful rock being thrown at a car accidentally?



Absurd. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 4, 2025

Probably.

They'll offer the pregnant woman MAiD to address her injuries, too.

We need to see a lot more people in prison for domestic political terrorism.



Smashing a pregnant woman’s car just because you don’t like Elon Musk is bats**t crazy — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 5, 2025

Yes it is.

Someone will get killed. And it seems that's what the Left wants.

Yeah, rocks are known to randomly fall from the sky into Tesla windshields 🙄



Can’t even believe that police are having to ask this question. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 5, 2025

If this rock went through the windshield of a trans person's car, it would instantly be classified as a hate crime.

We all know it.

Large rocks don’t throw themselves at Teslas



There’s zero chance that was thrown “accidentally” https://t.co/8Np1KX4aFr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 5, 2025

This writer had a small rock hit her windshield while traveling through North Carolina. It wasn't a two-pound stone.

How do you accidentally throw a 2 pound rock?

Further, we could randomly throw 100 rocks & probably not hit a Tesla.



Prosecute the crimes committed:

Reckless endangerment

Vandalism

Assault and battery



Don't worry about trying the motive, as that is near impossible to prove. https://t.co/IdWC4LALsu — T Hicks (@T_HicksOfThe303) April 5, 2025

Also attempted murder.