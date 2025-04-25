Here's the Systemic Racism the Left Whines About: WA to Give $120K Home Loans to Everyone but White Folks

Last year, we told you that a Texas judge ruled the Minority Business Development Agency discriminated against white applicants, saying it violated the Constitution's Fifth Amendment equal protection guarantees.

We have a feeling this new program out of Washington state will get the same treatment in court:

Washington is giving $120k forgivable loans to non-white homebuyerspic.twitter.com/UV9g2VbIKl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 24, 2025

This is actual systemic racism.

One of the most racist things ever — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 24, 2025

Yes, it is.

This is incredibly racist.



Can you imagine if a bill was passed that only gave first time white homebuyers 120,000 forgivable loans? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 25, 2025

That would be thrown out by a court so quickly it'd make our heads spin.

Revoke all federal funding if this is signed into law. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 24, 2025

Yep.

"But, due process" — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) April 25, 2025

Exactly.

Basing home loans on race is illegal in the United States.



The Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974 prohibit discrimination in housing and lending based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability.



This is… — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 24, 2025

We know this. They know this. They know we know this.

They don't care and did it anyway.

I consider this racist against everyone, but uniquely against my hard working Black a** who does not want my tax dollars to go to trifling people who don't save or learn to live by their means, or improve upon their means. Blacks don't have a monopoly on poverty, or the desire… https://t.co/zwZQPCtPso — Black Word Bound (@BlackWordBound) April 24, 2025

Weird how Democrats ignore this black voice.

I will be moving to Washington and identifying as non-white (my truth). https://t.co/M9NWZUJqM5 — NK (@NKresefsky) April 25, 2025

If men can identify as women, why can't we identify as non-white?

Replace “non-white” with “non minority” and see what happens.



Racism is racism, folks. Doesn’t matter what righteous indignation you attempt to wrap it in. https://t.co/FEE9vkFx7L — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 25, 2025

Nailed it!

This better not be federal tax payers monies https://t.co/bvGCMW3t1J — kc (@KC_roots) April 25, 2025

It probably is.

I identify as non-white during the application of the loan and when I ask for forgiveness. If you argue I'll claim oppression. https://t.co/l0jhfDpKzZ — Irida TV (@irida_tv) April 24, 2025

Your rules, Leftists.

The solution to racism is not racism. https://t.co/crZX6zy67F — Cro Aglo (@CroAglo) April 25, 2025

Correct.

