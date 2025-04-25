White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
VIP
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...
Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges'...
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Giving Research Dollars to Bigoted Universities Makes America Gre...
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His...
VIP
George Clooney Thinks He's More of a Journalist Than Megyn Kelly ... He's...
Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Ann...
That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated...

Here's the Systemic Racism the Left Whines About: WA to Give $120K Home Loans to Everyone but White Folks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 25, 2025
Twitter

Last year, we told you that a Texas judge ruled the Minority Business Development Agency discriminated against white applicants, saying it violated the Constitution's Fifth Amendment equal protection guarantees.

Advertisement

We have a feeling this new program out of Washington state will get the same treatment in court:

This is actual systemic racism.

Yes, it is.

That would be thrown out by a court so quickly it'd make our heads spin.

Yep.

Exactly.

We know this. They know this. They know we know this.

They don't care and did it anyway.

Recommended

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Weird how Democrats ignore this black voice.

If men can identify as women, why can't we identify as non-white?

Nailed it!

It probably is.

Your rules, Leftists.

Correct.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: RACISM WASHINGTON SYSTEMIC RACISM DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now (WATCH)
justmindy
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien Judge Dugan Was Helping Evade ICE
Doug P.
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis
Amy Curtis
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement